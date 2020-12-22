Isuzu India Hikes Prices of D-Max and D-Max S-Cab

When it comes to lifestyle pickup vehicles in India, Isuzu seems to be the only relevant name that crops up. January 2021 will see manufacturers hiking prices across their portfolio and now, Isuzu too has announced an upcoming increase in the prices of its commercial pick-up range – D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB with effect from 01 January 2021. The increase is expected to be approximately ₹10,000/- from the current ex-showroom price. The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs.

More details

Isuzu Motors India Customers can visit the nearest ISUZU authorised sales outlet for more information.

Powered by a 2.5-litre ISUZU 4JA1 Engine, the enhanced range of Isuzu’s commercial vehicles project an aggressive stance with their new styling and refreshed design. The vehicles were launched with many first-in-segment features in the commercial vehicle category in the industry. The D-Max Regular and D-Max S-Cab are available in Splash White and Titanium Silver colours along with the all-new Galena Grey colour. The refreshed models come packed with added features both on the exterior and interior. The distinctive exterior is more aerodynamic in design. It sports a bolder look with the new grille, bonnet and bumper designs. It is further highlighted by new headlamp design integrated with turn indicators.

As a first-in-segment, Isuzu has equipped both the vehicles with Variable Geometric Turbocharger that allows effective fuel burn. Equipped with an effective set of After-Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particular Diffuser) and P-SCR (Passive Selective Catalyst Reduction), the vehicles effectively manage treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. The Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab and S-Cab are the only vehicles in the segment with an electronically controlled EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system.

Also read: Isuzu Motors India Announces ‘Win a D-Max’ Contest

Both the models now come with the MID (Multi-Information Display) cluster with GSI (Gear Shift Indicator) that enables the driver to use the ideal gear in any driving condition ensuring best of the vehicle in terms of torque, fuel management and drivetrain durability. Taking comfort to a higher level, the D-MAX range has seats that now come with high-quality fabric upholstery. It also has height-adjustable seat belts for occupant comfort and safety. Additionally, again a segment-first, the sliding co-driver seat in the new vehicles adds to the comfort of the co-driver.