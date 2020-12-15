Isuzu Motors India Announces ‘Win a D-Max’ Contest

Izusu Motors has today, launched a ‘Win a D-max contest’ with an aim to recognize & reward the best business idea using the Isuzu D-max as a trusted business partner. They would do so by giving away Isuzu D-max Super Strong variant as the prize and thereby kick-starting the venture! Isuzu will use its website as the digital platform to run their contest from 15th December 2020 to 15th January 2021, to reach to its targeted audience.

More details

All the participants must be above 18 years of age and are entitled to submit their proposals within the specified time period.

The business idea should revolve around Isuzu’s core values like durability, reliability, efficiency and being a trusted business partner, thereby creating a very unique instance of an automobile brand coming up with such an unconventional marketing campaign that creates buzz and engagement amongst its present and prospective customer community.

The jury of the contest, comprising of senior management of Isuzu Motors India will examine every application as per the formulated rules. The winner will take home a brand new Isuzu D-max Super Strong variant. The second prize consists of free insurance while the third prize includes Free service/accessories worth INR 10,000 on the purchase of a new Isuzu D-max Super Strong on or before 31st March 2021. The winners will be announced by January end, 2021 and the D-max will be handed over by early February 2021. Registration charges will be considered as per actuals, no exceeding INR 50,000.

Official statement

Commenting on the contest, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India said, “We are delighted to announce the start of this unique engagement initiative. This is a great opportunity for our customer community to showcase their business acumen and win a brand new Isuzu D-Max Super Strong variant to kick-start their venture. Through this contest, we also aim to highlight the core values of Brand Isuzu and our reliable Isuzu D-Max as the most trusted partner for any business person who has the drive. We are confident that this campaign will engage our consumers in an interesting way that’s not been done before.”

Talking about the D-max, it is powered by a 2.5 BS6 compliant engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It offers a payload of 1,710 Kg and includes some segment-first features. Isuzu is known for reliability and robustness and has been tested for over 40 lakh kilo metres. Now, coupled with this intriguing contest, Isuzu is keen to step up its game.