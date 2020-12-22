BMW Group to Hike Prices By 2% From January 2021

BMW Group is a highly regarded and also a highly sought after brand group when people think of buying something luxurious, sporty, classy, powerful, beautiful and fun on 4 wheels. The BMW group comprises of automobile heavyweights like the Mini and Rolls Royce and of course, BMW itself. And now, BMW has confirmed a price hike across its group effective from January 2021, which might dampen out your new year mood.

More details

2020 has been tough, and a sort of an unthinkable year. Nobody could have imagined and thought of something like this, let alone anticipate something like this. And the unprecedented result of this has seen the economy take a hit and the prices of raw materials required for manufacturing have shot up.

Many automakers are hence, forced to increase the price across their portfolio. And BMW is no different and was seemingly forced to move their price range northward for themselves and the Mini. According to BMW, the prices will increase by up to 2% across the portfolio. The range of locally produced cars in India include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

Official statement

Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs. This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight.”

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M and BMW X5 M which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). MINI dealerships also display the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as completely built-up units (CBU).