BMW India to Launch the 3 Series Gran Limousine On January 21st

2020 has not been the best of the years for automakers. Hence, many OEMs are planning to give it their all and go all guns blazing in 2021 to make amends. And to start the new year on the right foot, BMW will launch the 3 Series Gran Limousine in India on 21st January 2021. The German carmaker recently sent invites for the virtual launch event.

More details

Earlier, as we had covered, BMW group India had announced a price hike across its portfolio in effect from 4th January 2021. To cheer its buyers up though BMW will be going all out with a flurry of launches in 2021, starting with the 3 Series Gran Limousine. The likes of the 2 series gran coupe petrol, the facelifted 5 series and 6 series GT facelift will follow suit.

Talking about the 3 Series Gran Limousine, it will be a long-wheelbase ( LWB ) version of that standard 3 series and hence also be underpinned by the same platform as the standard 3, the CLAR platform. Thus, the LWB will ensure more space inside the cabin and will possibly the 3 series Gran Limousine the longest entry-level luxury sedan in India.

Upon its launch, it will take on its competitors like the Audi A4 facelift, which will also be launched in January 2021 by the way. Other competitors include the likes of Mercedes C-Class, the Jaguar XE, and the newly unveiled Volvo S60.

The exterior and the interiors will more or less remain the same as the standard 3 series. That means it will continue to feature the same LED headlamps, DRLs, tail lights, wireless charging, BMW connected car tech, 12.3” digital instrument console, 10.25” infotainment system with Apple car play and Andriod Auto, 3D Nav etc. as the standard 3.

Also read: BMW Group to Hike Prices By 2% From January 2021

The engine is also expected to be the same 2.0L, 4 cyl turbo petrol which delivers 255BHP of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque mated to an 8-speed automatic Torque converter unit. If BMW goes ahead and offers a diesel option, it will also be the same 2.0L, 4 cyl, turbo diesel engine which puts out 188BHP and 400Nm of peak power and torque respectively mated to the same 8-speed gearbox.