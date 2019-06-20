Is This The BS – VI Compliant Tata Tigor?

From April next year, car manufacturers will have to comply with the more strict BS – VI emission norms in order to sell their vehicles in their market. Currently, manufacturers comply with the BS – IV emission norms, which were implemented some years ago. Ahead of its implementation, we have caught many test mules of various car companies, which are testing the new BS – VI engines. This time around, we see a camouflaged Tata Tigor. With a facelift version launched not too long ago, it is very likely that this test mule is equipped with a cleaner engine, do have a look. A hat tip to fellow petrolhead Adish for sending in these images.

We see the test mule holding a set of bulbous headlamps, and the fog light area too has been covered completely. Given that the car is already launched and in the market, we wonder what Tata is hiding, perhaps some minor changes would be done to that area. Apart from that, the design seems to be pretty much the same, with most of the changes taking place beneath the bonnet. Currently, the Tigor is offered with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel motor. The former motor will be upgraded to meet the new emission norms but the oil-burner is highly likely to be axed. In order to make the diesel mill comply with BS – VI emissions, the rise in cost would be tremendous, which is why even Maruti Suzuki is pulling off small diesel motors from next year.

In the facelift of this model, Tata’s compact sedan received a number of changes. These changes include the introduction of projector headlamps, diamond grille, 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels, clear lens tail lights, a 7-inch Harman powered touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and much more. Tata recently added to more AMT equipped variants to line up of this car. Currently, the ex-showroom, Delhi prices of this car range from INR 5.5 Lakh to INR 6.78 Lakh for the petrol manual, INR 6.40 Lakh to INR 7.25 Lakh for the petrol AMT and INR 6.4 Lakh to INR 7.70 Lakh for the diesel motor. Coming back to the spy images, expect Tata to unveil this new model early next year, way before the emission norms are enforced.