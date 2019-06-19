Tata Motors Partners With Janani Tours To Deploy Tigor EVs In Bengaluru

Today, Tata Motors, announced their next milestone on its journey of electrification, by partnering with Janani Tours, to deploy over 25 Tigor EVs (Electric Vehicles) in Bengaluru. Janani Tours is one of the leading tour operators in Bengaluru. They have now decided to begin their e-mobility journey to serve their corporate clients and fleet customers while also improving sustainability. The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over today by Tata Motors’ Dealership – M/s Prerana Motors to Janani Tours officials, at their office in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

Also Read: Tata Tigor Gets 2 More AMT Variants, Prices Now Start From INR 6.39 Lakh

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving electric mobility in the country. To build a sustainable future for India, the company has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions. Tata Motors is India’s largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It also has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President- Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to partner with Janani Tours on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet. We are confident that Tigor EV will address the growing demand of the city to travel in electric vehicles. We remain committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

Also Read: Tata Harrier Gets A Price Hike, Range Now Starts From INR 12.99 Lakh

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ram Ramakrishnan, CEO, Janani Group of Companies, said “Keeping in line with our commitment of being pioneers in mobility service providers, we are excited to begin offering Tigor EVs to Bengaluru citizens. We are excited to partner with Tata Motors for offering eco-friendly mobility solutions to our customers and commitment to society. We believe the inherent benefits of zero-emission and lower operating costs of EVs will be the ultimate game-changer for commuting in the city. We see a positive response from our clients to reach 1000+ vehicles in the next 6-9 months under the brand JenNext.”