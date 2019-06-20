Kia Seltos Global Unveil – LIVE

It is no secret that the Indian market loves its SUVs. From the tiny Mahindra KUV100, to the gigantic Rolls Royce Cullinan, we love all shapes and sizes of SUVs. That is maybe why Kia, a renowned automotive company over the world, decided to make its debut in the Indian market with one SUV. Last year, the company showcased the SP concept to us, which would be the base of the upcoming SUV from the Korean car maker. After that, the band started working on their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Southern India, where these SUVs shall be produced. Then began the testing of this SUV, which covered the whole country in the camouflage wrap. Finally, the day has come, where we shall see this SUV for the first time.

Today is the global unveil of the SUV, where we shall get a first glimpse at the upcoming SUV. From spy images and the initial sketches of the car, we can confirm the fact that the car will come with Bose Sound System, 10.25-inch Touchscreen, 360° Camera, Ventilated Seats, Powered Driver’s Seat, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Air Purifier, Automatic Climate Control, Rear AC Vents and Disc brakes all around. Do refresh this article to get the latest updates, straight from the unveiling ceremony.

12:10 PM: The stage is set and the event is underway. The host introduces the team of Kia, who has come for the unveiling of this global SUV.

12:14 PM: Kia aims to set new benchmarks in the Indian market, with cars crafted specifically for the Indian market.

12:15 PM: An AV plays showcasing the journey of the brand over the years.

12:17 PM: Mr Han Woo Park takes the stage to address the audience. He starts talking about the incredible journey of the brand in India.

12:20 PM: Kia also aims to cultivate automotive skill development in the region of Anantapur, where the state of the art of facility of Kia is located. The brand has created more than 10,000 jobs.

12:21 PM: Kia aims to provide the best customer experience in India. To have 265 touchpoints across 160 cities. By 2020, they aim to have 300 touchpoints, and also partner with leading financial establishments for customers.

12:22 PM: Despite being a global model, the Seltos has been designed for the Indian market with a powerful AC, great fuel economy and best in class level of quality.

12:24 PM: Kia Motors realises the importance of the future of mobility and investing in the same. The brand will be a major contributor to the Indian automobile industry.

12:27 PM: Tom Kearns, President and senior chief designer for Kia, talks about the design philosophy of the Seltos SUV.

12:29 PM: Designers had a goal of creating an SUV for both urban and outback activities. Indian customers were kept in mind at every step of the design.

12:31 PM: The Seltos comes with a music linked mood lighting system, which changes to colours of the ambient lighting according to the music being played, creating a club-like atmosphere. An air purifier will also be offered.

12:36 PM: Mr Lorenz Glaab, Vice President and Head of Global Product Management, takes the stage to share the specifications of the Seltos.

12:40 PM: Seltos to come with 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Also comes with an 8-inch heads-up display, blind spot monitor and 360-degree camera, 8-speaker Bose system and a GT line with a 1.4-litre turbocharged SUV with a 7-speed DCT.

12:42 PM: To come with second-row window shades, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, multiple storage spaces and many more features for your friends and family.

12:44 PM: Seltos to come with BS – VI compliant engines, along with a number of safety features, including TCS, ESC and more.

12:48 PM: Mr Manohar Bhat, vice president and head of sales and marketing Kia motors India takes the stage to talk more about the car and the brand’s journey.

12:50 PM: Safety has been a high priority, with a strong structure. The car will also come with SOS and roadside assistance call options.

12:51 PM: 4 transmissions on offer, 3 automatic gearboxes and a six-speed manual gearbox.

12:55 PM: An AV plays displaying the progress of the Kia dealerships all over the country.

12:58 PM: The moment we have been waiting for, the Kia Seltos is about to come on the stage.

1:05 PM: While a Seltos finished in red takes the stage, 2 other cars can also be seen, one of which is finished in white with a black roof, the other is finished in Orange with a white roof.