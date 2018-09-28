Is This How the New Grand i10 would look?

The Grand i10 was launched back in August 2013 which strengthened Hyundai’s hatchback portfolio acting as a bridge between the small Eon and comparatively larger i20 hatchback. After receiving a facelift in 2017, the car has come at the end of its life cycle and Hyundai is already working on a new generation replacement. Some time back, we reported some spy images of the new generation and based on the same, a render of what the car could look like has surfaced on the web. This is a preliminary render and would be updated as and when more spy shots revealing the car surface the internet.

The car will get an updated version of Hyundai’s signature cascading grille and follow the company’s fluidic design language. The top end model will get precision cut alloy wheels, similar to the one seen in the rendering along with a bunch of other top of the line features. Since the upcoming Santro hatchback is loaded with various features, we expect the Grand i10 to come with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera and a cooled glovebox. The manufacturer will also have to provide rear parking sensors, a speed warning alarm, dual airbags and seatbelt reminder for front passengers to comply with the upcoming safety norms.

Also Read: Moving over Head-up Display, Hyundai to Introduce Holographic AR in Their Car

Under the bonnet, we expect the hatchback to receive new BS-VI compliant versions of the same petrol and diesel engines which are found in the existing Grand i10. Transmission duties would be done by a 5-speed manual and a new 5-speed AMT which would replace the existing torque converter to reduce the price of the automatic variant. We also expect Hyundai to provide better safety as the old generation car received a zero star rating in the Latin NCAP crash tests. The car is expected to debut in the second half of 2019. Below are some spy images of the car.

Image Source: Indian Auto Blog, cafe.naver.com