Is Tata Bringing Back The Tiago NRG?

Tata recently sent out a “Block Your Date” press invite for a product launch on August 4. Though most of us hoped it would be the launch of the new HBX (aka Hornbill) SUV, Tata’s hidden message suggests otherwise. The message reads “Block your date on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to witness the launch of the #Tough and #Sporty avatar of something which is seriously fun.” If you are a follower of Tata you would know that “seriously fun” is the tagline for the Tata Tiago and if they are making it #Tough and #Sporty, it has to be the Tiago NRG.

More Details

Introduced in September 2018, the Tiago NRG is a crossover based on the Tiago hatchback. The car gets a few cosmetic changes compared to the standard Tiago which include smoked out headlamps, black cladding all across the exterior, blacked-out roof, blacked-out rearview mirrors and roof rails, along with a front skid plate. The NRG was discontinued as it did not get updated to BS6 but now, it looks like Tata is ready to bring the little crossover back.

Powertrain

We expect no changes to the powertrain of the NRG and it will most probably come with a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 84 bhp and 113 Nm torque which will be mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission. While there is no word on the diesel, Tata might bring the 1.05L engine at a later stage.

Features & Safety

Like the outgoing NRG, the 2021 variant is expected to come with an 8-speaker sound system which is pretty rare for some premium cars too. When it comes to safety, the Tiago NRG will get dual airbags, ABS, Reverse Parking Assist, EBD and cornering stability as standard. The NRG can also get a rear wiper and follow me home headlamps to complete the safety package. The interiors will get a completely black finish with e orange accents and a 5-inch touchscreen by Harman that also comes with an offline navigation system add to the rather millennial appeal. The car is expected to be available in three colour options: Silver, Canyon Orange, and White. We would love to see a #Dark themed Tiago NRG as well.