Honda Two-Wheelers Cross 50 Lakh Unit Mark In Gujarat

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. announced that their cumulative two-wheeler sales in Gujarat have crossed the 50 lakh unit mark. Honda took 15 years to get the first 25 lakh customers and the other 25 lakh came in just six years meaning the sales have increased threefold. Honda started their operations in 2001 with the launch of the Honda Activa. The Honda Activa and the Honda Shine have been major contributors to the 50 lakh number.

Official Statement

Thanking customers for this landmark feat, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to be the first choice of two-wheeler customers in Gujarat. Serving our customers better by manufacturing closer to the markets, we started our 4th factory in Vithalapur (district Ahmedabad) in 2015. Besides fulfilling their need for personal mobility, Honda 2Wheelers India remains committed towards societal development through its focussed initiatives in the areas of rural education, skill enhancement and road safety. We are thankful for the love & trust bestowed on us by the people of Gujarat and will continue to delight them with more excitement in the times to come.”

Honda’s Commitment in Gujarat

Honda’s focussed CSR initiatives in rural education, women empowerment and healthcare have positively impacted more than 2.5 lac people in the state. Honda’s 5 adopted Skill Enhancement Centres (ITI) are empowering local youth of Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Sarkhej, Ankleshwar & Vadodara with job-oriented technical skills. Parallelly, Honda’s safety instructors and dealerships have spread healthy road safety habits awareness to over 87 thousand people in Gujarat. In its 21 years’ journey in India, Honda 2Wheelers has strived to positively affect and influence society towards Sustainable Development, successfully making a difference in the lives of people across India.