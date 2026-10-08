BMW iX4 Debuts As Sportier Sibling To The New iX3, Gets Up To 828km Range

The BMW iX3 has just received a sleek, sporty, and sharper sibling. Say hello to the all-new BMW iX4. This electric SUV coupe brings the brand’s latest Neue Klasse design language to a more dramatic body style, featuring a sloping roofline, large alloy wheels, and a long list of new technology. It will initially hit the market in 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive configurations, while the high-performance M60 xDrive will join the line-up at a later date.
As BMW’s third Neue Klasse model, the iX4 utilizes the same next-generation electric vehicle technology seen on the iX3. It is scheduled for a global launch in March 2027.
BMW iX4: Three versions planned
BMW has confirmed three dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions. The specifications are:
- iX4 40 xDrive: 369bhp, 520Nm, 82.6kWh battery
- iX4 50 xDrive: 463bhp, 645Nm, 108.7kWh battery
- iX4 M60 xDrive: 603bhp, 875Nm, 108.7kWh battery
In terms of driving range, the 40 xDrive can cover up to 638 km on a single charge, while the 50 xDrive delivers a claimed range of up to 828 km. The performance-focused M60 xDrive is rated for up to 777 km.
On-road performance is strong across the board. The 40 xDrive sprints from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, the 50 xDrive cuts that time down to 4.9 seconds, and the top-tier M60 requires just 3.9 seconds. Electronically limited top speeds stand at 200 km/h, 210 km/h, and 240 km/h respectively.
Fast charging and new battery technology
The iX4 is built on an advanced 800V electrical architecture that supports high-speed DC fast charging. The 40 xDrive supports charging speeds up to 300 kW, while the 50 xDrive and M60 variants can max out at 400 kW.
BMW says the 50 xDrive can add up to 296km of range in 10 minutes. A 10-80 per cent charge takes around 21 minutes.
The battery uses new cylindrical cells that offer 20 per cent higher volumetric energy density than the previous generation. The cells are integrated directly into the battery pack, while the battery itself forms part of the vehicle structure.
BMW also says the new motors have reduced energy losses by 40 per cent, weight by 10 per cent and manufacturing costs by 20 per cent compared with the earlier generation.
Coupe shape with a familiar BMW face
The iX4 measures 4,782 mm long, 1,895 mm wide, and up to 1,607 mm tall, riding on a 2,897 mm wheelbase. This makes it roughly 40 mm shorter than the standard iX3 boxier shape.
The front fascia features slim LED lighting, a large signature kidney grille, and sculpted body panels. The roofline drops sharply toward the rear, concluding with a functional tail lip. Exterior highlights include:
- 20-inch M Sport wheels as standard
- Optional 21-inch and 22-inch wheels
- Panoramic roof with Climate Glass
- Active air flap control
- Drag coefficient of 0.23
- Slim horizontal rear lights
- Integrated rear spoiler
The M60 gets 21-inch wheels as standard, special M details, yellow lighting elements and a larger M rear spoiler.
Spacious cabin with new BMW technology
The interior layout mirrors the clean aesthetic of the Neue Klasse family. A massive 17.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen handles primary controls, working alongside BMW Panoramic Vision, which projects key driving data across the lower edge of the windscreen. A 3D Head-Up Display remains on the options list.
The iX4 runs on the new BMW Operating System X, featuring an AI voice assistant along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Other interior cabin features include:
- Panoramic roof
- Electrically adjustable front seats
- Seat memory
- Wireless charging
- Veganza upholstery
- Seven-speaker audio system
- Dolby Atmos support
- Harman Kardon 13-speaker system on M60
- Massage function for available M Sport seats
- 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats
The sloping coupe roofline does sacrifice a bit of luggage room compared to the standard iX3. Total boot capacity stands at 490 litres.
Heart of Joy and safety tech
BMW’s Heart of Joy control system manages the drive, braking, steering, charging and energy recuperation functions. BMW says it works up to ten times faster than its earlier control systems.
For safety, the iX4 is equipped with Level 2 driver assistance systems. Available features include Highway Assistant for hands-free driving on highways up to 130 km/h, Driving Assistant Plus, Lane Keeping Assistant, and autonomous emergency braking.
Parking functions include Park Assist, Parking Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Professional. The latter can also handle stored manoeuvres through the My BMW App.
Prices and launch
The BMW iX4 40 xDrive is priced from £60,170 in the UK, while the 50 xDrive starts at £66,075. The M60 price will be announced later.
Production will take place at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary. The iX4 is scheduled to launch globally in March 2027, with the M60 following shortly afterwards.