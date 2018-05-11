INR 5.20 Crore Ferrari 812 Superfast Unveiled In Mumbai

Navnit Motors, the official dealer for Ferrari in Mumbai, has unveiled the all-new 812 Superfast. True to its name, the 812 Superfast is the fastest road-going Ferrari ever built. Powered by the new naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, the vehicle achieves its maximum power output of 789 bhp (800 hp) at 8,500 rpm with a maximum speed of 340 Km/h. The 0 to 100 takes just 2.9 seconds. The Ferrari 812 Superfast was launched in India at INR 5.20 Crore (ex-showroom).

Visually, the supercar was designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, and is aimed to redefine the formal language of front-engine V12 Ferraris’ proportions without altering either its exterior dimensions or interior space and comfort. The 812 Superfast has a fastback sleekness: a two-box design with a high tail reminiscent of the 365 GTB4 (Daytona) of 1969, visually lowering an aggressive rear spoiler.

The 812 Superfast’s aerodynamic design is part of Ferrari’s ongoing commitment to continually improving performance with each new model, both in terms of speed and augmented vehicle dynamics. The development guidelines aimed to achieve high aerodynamic efficiency figures through boosting of the downforce that influences a car’s stability without increasing drag as the latter would negatively impact fuel consumption and maximum speed.

The 812 Superfast is the first Ferrari to sport EPS (Electric Power Steering) which is used to fully exploit the potential of the car’s performance by integrating it with all of its electronic vehicle dynamics controls. The Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system (PCV) which, following on from the experience gained with the F12tdf, combines electric front-wheel steering assistance with the mechanical concept built around tyre dimensions and the rear-wheel steering. All integrated with the vehicle dynamics control systems based on Version 5.0 of the SSC, with the aim of improving the 812 Superfast’s agility and response time to steering wheel inputs.