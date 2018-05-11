KTM 790 Adventure R Seen With A Big Windscreen And Metal Bash Plate In Latest Spy Images

KTM unveiled its 790 Adventure R prototype at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show back in November. The motorcycle is currently being tested before the production spec version is showcased at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show. One test mule of the upcoming KTM 790 Adventure R was recently spotted by Spanish motoring portal Solomoto. The latest spy images reveal a taller windscreen and a metal bash plate on the upcoming 790 Adventure R.

While the tall windscreen is aimed to provide protection against the windblasts, the bash plate is designed to keep various elements like mud and pebbles.

The KTM 790 Adventure R will be designed to be lightweight and compact midrange travel enduro with cross-country ability. Visually, the motorcycle will resemble the prototype which is inspired by the KTM Rally machines. The production version of the 790 Adventure R, as told by KTM, would come with the very best electronic rider assistance package too.

Mechanically, the new 790 Adventure R will use KTM’s all new in-line twin cylinder LC8c engine that also powers the new 790 Duke. The new 799cc in-line twin cylinder motor on the 790 Duke is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 105 PS at 9000 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm and comes paired to a six speed transmission.

Apart from the supermoto riding mode, lean angle sensing traction control and other riding modes including a customizable track mode on the 790 Duke, the new 790 Adventure R is also likely to receive an additional off-road mode.

As aforementioned, the production spec KTM 790 Adventure R at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show. While we wait for that, check out the new KTM 790 Adventure R in action in the official promotional video below:

Images Source: Solomoto

Check out more images of the KTM 790 Adventure R test mule below