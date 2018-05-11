Trending:
Triumph Tiger 1200 vs Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro vs BMW 1200 GS Adventure: Tech Spec Comparo

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new 2018 Tiger 1200 XCx (minus the Explorer tag) in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been priced at INR 17 lakh (ex-showroom Pan India) and will compete against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro and the BMW 1200 GS Adventure in the Indian market. We have brought all the technical specifications of the three motorcycles, compiled in one article.

Here’s how the three motorcycles compete against each other.

ModelTriumph Tiger 1200Ducati Multistrada 1200 EnduroBMW 1200 GS Adventure
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
TypeLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinderTestastretta with variable valve timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic, liquid cooledAir/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft
Displacement1,215 cc1,198.4 cc1,170 cc
Bore85 mm106 mm101 mm
Stroke71.4 mm67.9 mm73 mm
Compression11.0 : 112.5 : 112.5 : 1
Max Power141PS / 139bhp (104kW) @ 9,350rpm152 HP (112 kW) @ 9,500 rpm125 hp (92 kW) @ 7,750 rpm
Max Torque122 Nm @ 7,600rpm128 Nm @ 7,500 rpm125 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Final DriveShaft driveChainShaft drive
ClutchWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assistLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runOil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Gearbox6-speed6-speed6-speed
CHASSIS
FrameTubular steel trellis frameTubular steel Trellis frameTwo-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine
SwingarmSingle-sided, cast aluminium alloy with shaft driveCast aluminum double-sided swingarmCast aluminium single-sided swing arm
Front Wheel3.0 x 19 inch3.0 x 19 inch3.0 x 19 inch
Rear Wheel4.50 x 17 inch4.50 x 17 inch4.50 x 17 inch
Front Tyre120/70 R19120/70 R19120/70 R 19
Rear Tyre170/60 R17170/60 R17170/60 R 17
Front SuspensionWP 48 mm upside down forks, rebound and compression damping adjustment on fork caps, 190 mm travelSachs 48 mm fully adjustable usd forks. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), 200 mm travelBMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut, 210 mm travel
Rear SuspensionWP monoshock, rebound damping adjustment, hydraulic preload adjustment, 193 mm wheel travelFully adjustable Sachs unit. Electronic compression & rebound damping adjustment. Electronic spring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS). Aluminium double-sided swingarm, 200 mm travelCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel, 220 mm travel
Front BrakesTwin 305 mm floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monoblocco Brembo callipers, 4-piston, 2-pad, with cornering ABS as standard equipmentDual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 305 mm, 4-piston radial calipers
Rear BrakesSingle 282 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS265 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper, with cornering ABS as standard equipmentSingle disc brake, diameter 276 mm, double-piston floating caliper
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
LengthNA2,200 mm2,255 mm
Width830 mm985 mm980 mm
Height1,470 mm1,455 mm1,450 mm
Seat Height835 – 855 mm870890 / 910 mm
Wheelbase1,520 mm1,556 mm1,510 mm
Dry Weight242 kg225 kg229.1 kg
Tank Capacity20 L30 L30 L
Price (ex-showroom)INR 17 LakhINR 17.44 LakhINR 17.10 Lakh (Standard)

INR 20.80 Lakh (Dynamic+)

Visually, each motorcycle gets its individual character and they all look desirable in their own way. The Ducati, for example, is an absolute stunner with its Panigale inspired fascia. The BMW, on the other hand, has this intimidating fascia with its asymmetrical headlight. The Tiger 1200, with its new LED headlight, looks much aggressive than the previous generation model.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 – Official Image (6)

In terms of performance, the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro packs the highest numbers in this tech-spec comparison while being the lightest (dry weight) motorcycle among the three. The new Tiger 1200 comes second in terms of power while the iconic BMW 1200 GS Adventure comes third.

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro PRO (4)

Feature list is extensive on all the models although the Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx that has arrived in India isn’t the range topping variant and thus it does miss out on some features that the Tiger 1200 XCa gets. The Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro and the BMW 1200 GS Adventure, on the other hand, are available with fully loaded specs.

Check out more images of the new Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx, Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro and the BMW 1200 GS Adventure: