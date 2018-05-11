Triumph Tiger 1200 vs Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro vs BMW 1200 GS Adventure: Tech Spec Comparo

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new 2018 Tiger 1200 XCx (minus the Explorer tag) in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been priced at INR 17 lakh (ex-showroom Pan India) and will compete against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro and the BMW 1200 GS Adventure in the Indian market. We have brought all the technical specifications of the three motorcycles, compiled in one article.

Here’s how the three motorcycles compete against each other.

Model Triumph Tiger 1200 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro BMW 1200 GS Adventure ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder Testastretta with variable valve timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic, liquid cooled Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft Displacement 1,215 cc 1,198.4 cc 1,170 cc Bore 85 mm 106 mm 101 mm Stroke 71.4 mm 67.9 mm 73 mm Compression 11.0 : 1 12.5 : 1 12.5 : 1 Max Power 141PS / 139bhp (104kW) @ 9,350rpm 152 HP (112 kW) @ 9,500 rpm 125 hp (92 kW) @ 7,750 rpm Max Torque 122 Nm @ 7,600rpm 128 Nm @ 7,500 rpm 125 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Final Drive Shaft drive Chain Shaft drive Clutch Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Oil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel trellis frame Tubular steel Trellis frame Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine Swingarm Single-sided, cast aluminium alloy with shaft drive Cast aluminum double-sided swingarm Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm Front Wheel 3.0 x 19 inch 3.0 x 19 inch 3.0 x 19 inch Rear Wheel 4.50 x 17 inch 4.50 x 17 inch 4.50 x 17 inch Front Tyre 120/70 R19 120/70 R19 120/70 R 19 Rear Tyre 170/60 R17 170/60 R17 170/60 R 17 Front Suspension WP 48 mm upside down forks, rebound and compression damping adjustment on fork caps, 190 mm travel Sachs 48 mm fully adjustable usd forks. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), 200 mm travel BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut, 210 mm travel Rear Suspension WP monoshock, rebound damping adjustment, hydraulic preload adjustment, 193 mm wheel travel Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Electronic compression & rebound damping adjustment. Electronic spring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS). Aluminium double-sided swingarm, 200 mm travel Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel, 220 mm travel Front Brakes Twin 305 mm floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monoblocco Brembo callipers, 4-piston, 2-pad, with cornering ABS as standard equipment Dual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 305 mm, 4-piston radial calipers Rear Brakes Single 282 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS 265 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper, with cornering ABS as standard equipment Single disc brake, diameter 276 mm, double-piston floating caliper DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length NA 2,200 mm 2,255 mm Width 830 mm 985 mm 980 mm Height 1,470 mm 1,455 mm 1,450 mm Seat Height 835 – 855 mm 870 890 / 910 mm Wheelbase 1,520 mm 1,556 mm 1,510 mm Dry Weight 242 kg 225 kg 229.1 kg Tank Capacity 20 L 30 L 30 L Price (ex-showroom) INR 17 Lakh INR 17.44 Lakh INR 17.10 Lakh (Standard) INR 20.80 Lakh (Dynamic+)

Visually, each motorcycle gets its individual character and they all look desirable in their own way. The Ducati, for example, is an absolute stunner with its Panigale inspired fascia. The BMW, on the other hand, has this intimidating fascia with its asymmetrical headlight. The Tiger 1200, with its new LED headlight, looks much aggressive than the previous generation model.

In terms of performance, the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro packs the highest numbers in this tech-spec comparison while being the lightest (dry weight) motorcycle among the three. The new Tiger 1200 comes second in terms of power while the iconic BMW 1200 GS Adventure comes third.

Feature list is extensive on all the models although the Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx that has arrived in India isn’t the range topping variant and thus it does miss out on some features that the Tiger 1200 XCa gets. The Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro and the BMW 1200 GS Adventure, on the other hand, are available with fully loaded specs.

Check out more images of the new Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx, Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro and the BMW 1200 GS Adventure: