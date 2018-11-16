Indian Spec Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: All You Need to Know

The new generation Ertiga is about to make its way to Indian shores very soon. Maruti Suzuki will launch it on the 21st of this month. there have been many speculations of what the Indian spec model will get. Now with the launch so close, bookings of the car are now open at INR 11,000 across all Maruti dealers. We have a lot more information on how the MPV will be, so here is our list of everything you need to know about India’s most loves MPV, the new, 2nd generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

New Petrol Engine:

The Ertiga will now get the new 1.5-litre petrol engine which also does duty in the new Ciaz. Just like in the Ciaz, this engine will have a dual battery system as part of the SHVS system. This engine will generate 105 horses and a twist of 138 Nm. The diesel mill, on the other hand, remains unchanged, the 1.3-litre DDiS will make 88 hp and 200 Nm of torque.

Petrol Gets Automatic gearbox:

The petrol engine will get an optional automatic gearbox. The same 4-speed torque converter from the Ciaz will find its way inside the new Ciaz as well. Moreover, the automatic gearbox will be offered in two trim levels, instead of just the top end models. Unfortunately, the diesel mill misses out on the option of an automatic gearbox.

Ten Model Options:

The new MPV will come in 4 variants for both the engine options. The petrol automatic will be seen on two trim levels, which gives potential customers a total of ten trim levels to choose from. The petrol will be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims, the automatic gearbox will be available in the VXi and ZXi trims. The diesel will be offered in LDi, VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ trim levels.

Aggressive Pricing:

According to reports, Maruti Suzuki has taken some serious cost-cutting measures. The Ertiga will miss out on diamond cut alloy wheels, LED illuminations and some other stuff to keep the cost as low as possible. This would translate to a very aggressive pricing when the car is launched. This step seems to be necessary now because unlike 2012, when the first generation car was launched, now the competition has gone up by a huge margin.

Premium Interiors:

From what we have seen in the spy shots all over the internet, the Indian spec car will get a refreshed, premium feeling interior. The interior follows a beige theme and is very similar to that seen in the new Swift Dzire. It also gets a faux wood treatment on top trim levels, with steering mounted controls and a touchscreen infotainment system. The second row now will get power outlets and a roof mounted AC blower.

Apart from all this, we already know that the Ertiga will get a newly redesigned exterior, the added dimensions will mean there is more space available on the inside. Contrary to what was believed earlier, the Ertiga will be sold at the regular dealerships only instead of the more premium, Nexa dealership. As part of the coming to the government mandate, the new Ertiga will come with equipment like ABS, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and the irritating high-speed chime as standard. Stay tuned for more new on the new Ertiga as and when it comes out.