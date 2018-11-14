Now Is the Best Time to Own a Future Classic, the Maruti Gypsy

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is the essence of no-frills motoring. Built to be a plain yet very potent off-roader, this car has been on sale in India since the December of 1985. The fact that it is still on sale is a huge testament to the fact how good the car was. What was the second generation Suzuki Jimny, it was sent to the Indian market in the long wheelbase variant. It was a favourite car of armed forces and car enthusiasts. Maruti Suzuki has been still making the car for the small number of enthusiasts only on order. There is no doubt this car will become a classic in the future and they will appreciate in value, so now is the best time to get one without paying any premium.

Maruti has announced that this would be the last month of them taking orders for the Gypsy. Why is it being discontinued now after all these years you ask? Well, as a part of the new government mandate, Maruti will have to install ABS, driver airbags, rear parking sensors and some more to be able to sell it. It seems to be too much of a pain for Maruti to do right now, especially after the car is now 2 generations old.

We do not know how to feel about the car staying no more. The car is now will make its final run down the assembly line, with the company clearing backlogs by 2019, before the deadline of the government mandate kicks in. It is being sold for a cool INR 6.22 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom) and as mentioned, will be made to order. Could this lead to the entry of the new 4th generation Suzuki Jimny to our market? Although Maruti is yet to give an official statement, stay tuned to find out more.