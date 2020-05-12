Indian Motorcycles Offers Up To INR 4 Lakh+ Discount On The Scout Range

American brand Indian Motorcycles is offering huge discounts on its Scout range of motorcycles. The discounts are applicable only for the BS4 stocks. So if one wishes to own a high-end premium cruiser bike, this is the best time. While the brand is offering a discount of Rs 3.57 lakh on the Scout model, the Scout Bobber is offered at a massive discount of Rs 4.29 lakhs.

While the Scout is originally priced at Rs 18.37 lakhs, the Scout Bobber is originally offered at a price of Rs 15.74 lakh (both prices are on-road, India). The former is a 2020 model whereas, the latter is a 2018 model. According to sources, we know that all the bikes are currently in Delhi and the shipping and ownership transfer process will be handled by the dealership you choose to acquire the bike from.

Tell Me More

The Scout and the Scout Bobber are iconic motorcycles from the American bike maker. They both share the same powertrain and are powered by the 1133cc liquid-cooled, 69-cubic-inch, V-Twin which delivers 100 bhp accompanied by an equally impressive 97 Nm of peak torque. The liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection delivers class-leading horsepower and acceleration, while a responsive 6-speed transmission allows for sporty riding.

The difference between the two motorcycles can be noticed in styling. While the Scout comes draped in premium chrome which provides plenty of head-turning shine, the Scout bobber comes with a blacked-out premium finish from fender to fender. Other than that both the bikes are pretty much similar except minute differences. They both are inspired by the original 1920 Scout, with a headlight, handlebars, wheels and fleet-sided fenders that nod to its rich heritage. All Indian motorcycles sold in India come via the CBU route. The dealership will be making the delivery of the motorcycles only against 100 percent of the payment by the customer. In the coming days, Indian Motorcycle is expected to launch all-new models such as the Scout Bobber Sixty and Challenger, besides introducing the BS6 models of the existing products. For more information on available discounts contact your nearest Indian Motorcycles dealership.