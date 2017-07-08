Indian Motorcycles Announces Post-GST Prices : Updated Price List

GST has resulted in price correction of various automobiles in the Indian market. Over the last few days, we’ve seen manufacturers such as KTM, TVS, Yamaha and the likes have corrected the prices of their products post the implementation of GST.

Also Read – KTM Passes GST Benefits To Customers; MP And Maharashtra Benefit The Most

The latest to pass on the benefits to its buyers is Indian Motorcycles who have announced the updated prices for its product portfolio. With new prices in effect, the India Scout now costs INR 12.99 lakh, resulting in savings of INR 1.76 lakh. The Chief Classic, on the other hand, will now cost INR 21.99 lakh, resulting in a savings of INR 2.21 lakh.

Here are the new prices:

MODEL 2017 BEFORE GST 2017 POST GST DECREASE INDIAN SCOUT 14.75 lakh 12.99 lakh 12% INDIAN DARK HORSE 23.4 lakh 21.25 lakh 9% INDIAN CHIEF CLASSIC 24.2 lakh 21.99 lakh 9%

What do you have to say about the new prices of the Indian range of motorcycles? Let us know your views through the comments section below.