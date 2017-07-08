Home News Indian Motorcycles Announces Post-GST Prices : Updated Price List
By Suvil Susvirkar
July 8, 2017

GST has resulted in price correction of various automobiles in the Indian market. Over the last few days, we’ve seen manufacturers such as KTM, TVS, Yamaha and the likes have corrected the prices of their products post the implementation of GST.

July 8, 2017-Indian-Scout-Sixty-Review-Still-Shots-1-600x381.jpg

The latest to pass on the benefits to its buyers is Indian Motorcycles who have announced the updated prices for its product portfolio. With new prices in effect, the India Scout now costs INR 12.99 lakh, resulting in savings of INR 1.76 lakh. The Chief Classic, on the other hand, will now cost INR 21.99 lakh, resulting in a savings of INR 2.21 lakh.

July 8, 2017-INDIAN-CHIEFTAIN-DARK-HORSE-4-600x309.jpg

Here are the new prices:

MODEL2017 BEFORE GST2017 POST  GSTDECREASE
INDIAN SCOUT14.75 lakh12.99 lakh12%
INDIAN DARK HORSE23.4 lakh21.25 lakh9%
INDIAN CHIEF CLASSIC24.2 lakh21.99 lakh9%

What do you have to say about the new prices of the Indian range of motorcycles? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

