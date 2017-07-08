Home News Mahindra Mojo caught testing with a missing exhaust pipe
By Karan TripathiJuly 8, 2017

Perhaps the most photographed on-test motorcycle in India, a Mahindra Mojo with a single sided exhaust has been caught testing in Pune. Said to be carrying no other cosmetic changes, other than what looks like a slightly more cushioned rear seat, the uniquely styled motorcycle was snapped with one of its mufflers missing.

July 8, 2017-Mahindra-Mojo-with-single-exhaust.jpg

While we aren’t sure if this is a mechanically stripped down Mojo which could retail at a lower price, we noticed that the rear tyre appears to be skinnier, the rear swingarm and a section of the frame loses its gold, the belly pan has gone missing, but those stretched out, Paioli sourced USD front forks remain. Everything else, like the huge 21-litre fuel tank, oddly placed footpegs which hamper clearance while cornering, and tall handlebars, remain. So does the instrument cluster, the front headlight section, and those faux air vents.

July 8, 2017-mahindra-Mojo-rear.jpg

The Mahindra Mojo is powered by a 295cc, single cylinder, DOHC, liquid cooled engine, good for 27 PS at 8,000 rpm and 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The test bike here could lose the fuel injection system available on the current bike and could come fitted with a carburettor instead to help it retail at a lesser price than the FI model.

Source: Motorbeam

