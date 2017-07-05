TVS Motor Company Cuts Prices, Passes On GST Benefits To Its Customers

TVS Motor Company recently announced that they had reduced prices on its two wheelers to pass on GST benefits to its customers. The company is very optimistic about GST which is a landmark reform. It will bring in a lot of ease in doing business, and it will be a huge positive for the country.

The benefit coming out of GST, effective 1st July 2017, said TVS, will result in a price reduction in the range of INR 350 to INR 1,500 in the commuter segment. In the premium segment products, the prices are reduced up to INR 4,150 depending on each state. The company further added that its dealers will be given assistance on the opening stock as on 1st July 2017 purchased by them at the pre-GST prices.

TVS is one of the many two wheeler manufacturers to announce GST benefits for its customers. The Hosur based manufacturer joins the list of other manufacturers who have already passed on the GST benefit. These companies include Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Two Wheelers, Honda Scooters and Motorcycles India (HMSI).