KTM Racing Becomes Exclusive Naming Rights & Bike Partner of Tricolor Motorsports in ISRL 2

Overview
- Historic Partnership: First time a global motorcycle manufacturer has secured naming rights with an Indian motorsport franchise
- New Identity: Tricolor Motorsports rebrands as KTM Tricolor Motorsports for ISRL Season 2
- Global Pedigree: KTM brings world championship-winning expertise in motocross and supercross
- Season 2 Calendar: Pune (Oct 26), Hyderabad (Dec 7), and Grand Finale at TBA venue (Dec 21)
Introduction
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has struck one of its biggest deals yet, with KTM Racing joining as the exclusive Naming Rights and Official Bike Partner of Tricolor Motorsports. Under this landmark partnership, the team rebrands as KTM Tricolor Motorsports, making it the first Indian franchise to secure naming rights from a global motorcycle giant.
A Landmark Moment for Indian Supercross
This partnership marks a turning point for Indian motorsport. Backed by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as brand ambassador and investor, ISRL has already captured the imagination of 20 million+ viewers in its debut season. Now, with KTM joining the grid, the league is set to scale new global heights.
KTM Racing brings decades of international dominance with several world championship titles in motocross and supercross. This ensures that KTM Tricolor Motorsports enters Season 2 not just as another team, but as one backed by a legacy of performance and credibility.
What the Leaders Say
The announcement saw industry leaders underline the significance of this collaboration:
- Mr. Selvaraj Narayana, Executive Director, KTM North America Inc & KTM Racing India:
“KTM has always stood for purity, performance, adventure, and extreme in motorsports. Partnering with Tricolor Motorsports allows us to bring these values directly to India’s growing supercross fan base. KTM Tricolor Motorsports will not only compete at the highest level but also inspire the next generation of riders.”
- Mr. Pradeep Lala, Co-Owner & CEO, Tricolor Motorsports:
“We are thrilled to have KTM as our Naming Rights Partner. Both KTM and Tricolor Motorsports share the vision of elevating motorsports in India. This collaboration gives our team a strong brand identity rooted in performance and excellence.”
- Mr. Veer Patel, Promoter, ISRL:
“This partnership reflects ISRL’s mission of uniting global brands with Indian franchises. With KTM Tricolor Motorsports, Season 2 will set new benchmarks for competitiveness and excitement.”
Season 2 Calendar & Venues
ISRL Season 2 promises a bigger, bolder experience with three major race weekends across India:
- Pune – October 26, 2025 | Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi
- Hyderabad – December 7, 2025 | Gachibowli Stadium
- Grand Finale – December 21, 2025 | Venue to be announced
Conclusion
The rebranding of Tricolor Motorsports as KTM Tricolor Motorsports marks a milestone for Indian motorsports. A global motorcycle leader joining an Indian team highlights the sport’s growing potential. With KTM’s expertise and ISRL’s rising popularity, Season 2 promises bigger thrills, tougher races, and unforgettable action for fans.
