India-Bound Skoda Superb Facelift Unveiled, Will Get A Hybrid Powertrain

Skoda has finally revealed the updated Superb sedan that would be launched in India soon. The new Superb facelift has not only got a new front grille with added chrome linings but also a new set of sleek alloys which truly enhance the premium feel of the luxury sedan. The new 2020 Superb is now Skoda’s first production model to be fitted with a plug-in hybrid drive, which means the car will now be getting a smaller 1.4 TSI petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined power output of 218 PS. This new hybrid model will be available with the Ambition and Style variants, as well as for the Superb Sportline and the Superb L&K (Laurin and Klement).

The Skoda Superb’s hybrid powertrain is specifically built to combine petrol and electric power in a very efficient manner. The powertrain offers eco-friendly mobility without compromising on performance, while the battery has a capacity of 37 Ah and 13 kWh of energy. The car’s CO2 emissions are now less than 40 g/km and the all-electric range is up to 55 km in the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle. The car can also travel up to 850 km with electric and petrol power combined. This new powertrain is also responsible for making the Superb Euro 6d TEMP compliant.

The battery can be charged at home, using the standard plug socket for an overnight charge or it can be charged in just 3 hours and 30 minutes by using Skoda’s wall box charger, which has a power output of 3.6 kW. The socket for the charging cable is located behind a flap in the radiator grille. The Superb hybrid is also able to recharge or maintain the level of charge in the battery while driving by using its petrol engine and brake regeneration technology. This allows drivers to travel long journeys without producing any emissions.

In terms of power and performance, the 1.4-litre petrol engine, produces 156 PS, while the 85 kW electric motor provides an additional 62 PS to provide a total power output of 218 PS. The 3 different Driving Modes offer special settings like Sport-mode, Eco-mode and Hybrid-mode. In Sport mode, the driver has access to the maximum power output of 218 PS and 400 Nm of torque, while the 6 speed DSG that comes as standard, unlocks the car’s full potential for this dynamic driving mode. In Eco-mode, the car is powered exclusively by the battery and in the Hybrid mode, the electronics of the car regulate the interaction between the petrol engine and electric motor to provide maximum fuel efficiency.