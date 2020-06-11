India-Bound MG G10 MPV Receives an Update in China

It isn’t hidden from anyone that we are very fond of MPVs. Their ability to move the whole family from one place to another is unrivalled and cannot be matched by cars from other segments. Over the years, MPVs have grown bigger in size and are now more luxurious than ever. Manufacturers are adding more and more creature comforts to their MPVs in order to make their offerings better than their rivals. We currently have the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Marazzo, Ertiga and the Kia Carnival available in our market and soon, MG Motor India will enter the segment with the G10 MPV.

The G10 is sold globally in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Middle-East, South American countries including Chile and Peru. Recently, MG updated the G10 MPV in China and it now comes with new engine options and some minor updates.

New engine options

The displacement of the petrol engine remains the same and the G10 retains the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol, although in a revised form. The previous petrol engine was tuned to produce 165 kW (224 PS) and 345 Nm of torque with the manual transmission while the automatic variant used to produce 160 kW (218 PS) and 350 Nm of torque. Now the petrol engine’s power output remains the same and stands at 165 kW (224 PS) and 350 Nm of torque, irrespective of the transmission option you choose.

The previously offered 1.9-litre diesel engine used to develop 110 kW (150 PS) and 350 Nm of torque and was available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. It has now been replaced with a 2.0-litre diesel engine which develops 120 kW (163 PS) and 375 Nm of torque and can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It comes with various seating configurations, a sunroof, touch-free smart sensing rear door and smart automatic sliding doors that deliver a more convenient experience for passengers. The MPV has also received new seat fabric and the company has even started offering the model in an 8-seat configuration along with the 7- and 9-seat versions that were available earlier. The G10 MPV was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo where it managed to grab attention because of its size and comfort on offer. It is expected to land on our shores sometime next year.

In recent news, MG Motor India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power utility. As part of the association, Tata Power will deploy 50KW DC Superfast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer end-to-end EV charging solutions to MG dealerships spread across India.

Through this association, MG Motor aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50KW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS / CHAdeMO charging standards.