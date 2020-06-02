MG ZS Electric SUV Now Available In Six More Cities

It won’t be wrong if we assume that in the coming years, electric vehicles will be prominently running on our streets. More and more manufacturers are trying to be a part of this gradual transition by introducing new electric vehicles and making them available in a large number of cities. MG’s electric vehicle, the ZS was first launched in only 5 cities but now it has been introduced in 6 more cities.

Initially, the ZS EV from MG was only available in Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Now, it is available even in Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Chennai. This is a testimony to the fact that manufacturers are trying to reach out to more and more cities with their EVs. This also tells us that more and more people are demanding electric vehicles now. The MG ZS EV became the second all-electric SUV to go on sale in India after the Hyundai Kona Electric.

It was launched at INR 20.88 lakh for the Excite variant and INR 23.58 lakh for the Exclusive trim. The ZS EV has achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating, where it impressed in all areas of the test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. Mechanically, the SUV gets an all-electric powertrain, which includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that can provide a total range of over 340 km on a single charge. The motor is capable enough to produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque and can easily propel the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

The battery gets an IP67 rating and the car is equipped with 3 driving modes and 3 levels of regenerative braking. Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge. The ZS EV offers free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars.

The ZS EV is a Smart SUV that comes equipped with a built-in smart screen that gets a 6-Core Processor, 3 GB RAM and a 1280*720 HD resolution. This smart screen hosts over 60+ connected car features using an in-built sim card. Some of the important features include Remote operation, Vehicle Status Check, Security Alarm, Tyre Pressure Check, Vehicle Collision Alarm, Geofencing, Online search, Real-time navigation, Voice recognition and control, Emergency Assistance, Weather updates, Pre-loaded Gaana App, etc.

The feature list includes a dual-pane sunroof, leatherette upholstery, projector headlamps, LED DRLsa PM 2.5 filter, push-button start, cruise control, auto headlamps, 6 airbags, ABS+EBD with ESC, electronic parking brake, TPMS and a pedestrian warning system.