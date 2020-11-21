2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Revealed at WSBK Winter Test

We previously reported that Kawasaki is readying an updated version of the Ninja ZX-10R and the same was leaked a few days back, prior to its global unveil on 23rd November. And now, official images have surfaced online from WSBK, revealing the 2021 iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR. The reason why Kawasaki has chosen WSBK as a perfect platform to unveil its litre-class rocket is because of its domination in the scene. WSBK 2020 wrapped up with very familiar results, with Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea claiming the top spot, yet again!

More details

While the images reveal the race bike that Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes will campaign in the World Superbike championship next season, we expect the standard trims to come with the same set of updates.

Visual overhaul

The visual changes are evidently visible and the 2021 ZX-10R features some significant visual changes, especially at the front where it now gets a more Ninja H2-like styling. The compact headlamps are all-LED units and the bike also gets a large windscreen for better wind protection at high speeds.

The fuel tank and the tail end of the bike largely look the same. Another imminent visual change is the inclusion of TFT cluster. TFT clusters are all the rage nowadays and even when it comes to the litre-class sportsbike segment, it has sort of become a norm. We can expect Kawasaki to update its electronics package as well. What’s surprising here is that there are no winglets which again, is now a common sight in litre-class machines these days.

Current specs

Though Kawasaki hasn’t revealed the specs officially, the leaked documents suggest that the 2021 ZX-10R will produce 200 horsepower at 13,200rpm (versus the same peak power at 13,500rpm for the current model) while the ZX-10RR will reach its peak 201 hp output at 14,000rpm instead of 13,500. We will have to wait to find out if Kawasaki has also upgraded the cycle parts or not. The outgoing model features an Öhlins electronic steering damper which provides the right amount of damping based on vehicle speed and degree of acceleration or deceleration. Anchorage duties are handled by top-notch, dual Brembo M50 monobloc callipers, that grip onto the dual 330 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The other feature highlights on the MY20 Ninja ZX-10R include a compact six-axis IMU which is combined with Kawasaki’s proprietary dynamic modelling program, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent Anit-Lock Braking System) and S-KTRC (Traction Control System) to assist riders through a corner.