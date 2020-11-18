2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Pumps Out 470 HP and 637 NM!

A Jeep Wrangler paired with a V8 engine sounds like a dream for every off-road enthusiast. Wrangler’s ruggedness, off-road capabilities combined with the raw performance of a V8 engine has finally become a reality. We are talking about the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Fiat Chrysler has heated things even more, by calling it the most powerful and the fastest Jeep Rubicon 392 ever built. Speaking about the power, the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is powered by a 6.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine which is capable of unleashing 470 ponies and a 637Nm of peak torque. The engine is expected to be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, which will also be the first-time feature for the Wrangler. Even after the heavyweight and boxy SUVish design, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Speaking about the ride and handling, the new Jeep Rubicon will come with an increased ride height of close to two inches. Apart from this, the SUV also comes with a set of Fox Shocks upgraded suspension, upper control arms, and heavy-duty brakes. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 will also get a pair of 33-inch wheels mounted on 17-inch wheels, and improved suspension articulations for improved 32.5 inches water wading capacity, attack, and departure angles.

Speaking about the off-roading capabilities, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is equipped with a permanent Select-Track 4WD system along with 4WD auto, 4WD high, neutral and 4WD low modes. For extreme off-road situations, the SUV will also come with Dana 44 front and rear axles, with thicker tubes, electronic locking differentials, and an electronic disconnect for the front stabilizer bar. And if that is not enough, Jeep also claims that the new Rubicon can generate almost all engine torque at lower RPMs, to allow a smooth ride over the rough terrain.

While the design might be subjective, practicality and off-road capabilities are a must in any Jeep Wrangler. The new Wrangler Rubicon comes with an optimized grille, which is actually necessary to cool that power-packed V8 engine and the power-consuming new instrument cluster in the cockpit. Speaking about the cockpit, we can find the signature Rubicon 392, embossed on the seats as standard across all variants. The SUV also gets several other standard features like leather upholstery, infotainment group, advanced safety, and body-coloured hardtop. Although Jeep has not yet revealed anything about the price, or the India launch of the new Wrangler Rubicon, we expect it to be launched in the global markets by early 2021.