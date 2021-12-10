India-Bound 2022 Hyundai Tucson Scores 5-Star Safety Rating

Hyundai is readying the heavily updated Tucson for India as it has been spied on multiple occasions. If its regular occurrence in the spy circles hasn’t gotten you excited, its safety ratings definitely will! It is no secret that Indians have started paying more and more attention to the safety quotient of a car. We are happy to report that the upcoming Hyundai Tucson will not disappoint in that regard.

5-star safety rating

The Korean manufacturer has built one heck of a machine in terms of safety. The car has received a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP. The car tested was very similar to the 2022 model year Tucson, which will soon be launched in India.

Although the car tested was LHD, but we still get an idea of the build quality. The car tested was fitted with standard safety equipment and thus, the rating can be extended to all the models under the Tucson moniker.

More details about the crash test

The car performed well in terms of adult safety and secured an 86 percent score. The car remained stable in the frontal offset test, and provided good protection to the head and legs of the driver and passenger, with marginal to adequate protection to the chest area.

Rear passengers also had good protection to the head and legs, and adequate protection for the chest area. In lateral impact and rear impact, the car performed exceedingly well and scored 15.4 out of 16 points for the former and 4/4 for the latter. In terms of child safety, the car secured a score of 87 percent, with a very good score of 23.8 out of 24 in crash test performance. The car lagged only slightly in terms of child safety equipment.

The car is fitted with many safety assists such as; seatbelt reminder for both front and rear, driver monitoring system to detect fatigued driving, Autonomous Emergency Braking or AEB, speed assistance, and lane support system. The car performed well in safety assistance tests and secured a 70 percent score. Speed assistance, driver monitoring, and lane support passed the tests with flying colours, but the car lagged behind in terms of AEB car-to-car. More advanced Autonomous braking is also available in some higher trim levels, but they were not tested in this assignment.

All and all the Tucson came out with a ‘Safe Car’ badge, and we expect it to run on Indian streets soon.

