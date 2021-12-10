BMW i3 Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch In China

The automotive world is currently going through a paradigm shift as every manufacturer is trying to electrify their portfolio. Say what you may about China but our neighbouring country is playing a crucial role in this ongoing electric revolution. This is the reason why major players like BMW, Mercedes and Audi are introducing new and updated EVs in the Chinese market. Latest reports suggest that BMW is working on their new electric sedan which is dubbed as BMW i3. The model will come as an all-electric version of the BMW 3 series sedan. The new BMW is mostly to be showcased at the Beijing Auto show in April 2022.

Design

A report by Carscoops claims that the car has been shown to the Chinese authorities before the launch. The 2022 BMW i3 doesn’t share anything with the previous hatchback model.

The new i3 comes bearing the same sharp LED headlamps as the standard BMW 3-Series. Also, the enclosed grille with blue accents indicates its zero-emission character. The 2022 BMW i3 also gets aerodynamic wheels, modified front fenders, sleek side skirts. We can immediately spot the i-specific rear bumper with no exhausts. The rear bumper and diffuser also add more style to the stylish all-electric sedan. There is nothing said about the interior of the new BMW but it is expected to be luxurious which will meet BMW standards.

Expected specs

2022 BMW i3 is capable of running at a top speed of 180 kmph. Also, the listing with Chinese authorities reveals that the electric motor on board this car is capable of churning out 340 PS of power output. This is the same power output as BMW i4 eDrive40 that comes with a single electric motor mounted to the rear axle. The details about the battery pack are not out yet but it is expected to get an 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The car is likely to come with an estimated range of up to 483 km.

We have to wait till BMW officially launches the car to learn about more stuff regarding the car. As said, the new BMW will be launched at the Beijing Auto Show in April 2022.