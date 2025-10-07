Royal Enfield Announces 2nd Edition of ‘Journeying Across The Himalayas’

Introduction
Royal Enfield’s Social Mission returns with the second edition of ‘Journeying Across The Himalayas’, a week-long festival dedicated to celebrating and safeguarding the cultural and natural heritage of the Himalayas — Royal Enfield’s spiritual home. From 4–10 December 2025 at Travancore Palace, New Delhi, the festival will feature art, performances, film screenings, workshops, and discussions, bringing together communities, creators, and changemakers under one roof. Tickets go live on BookMyShow in the first week of October.
“Ours to Tell” — A Living Archive of Stories
The 2025 edition, themed “Ours to Tell,” reimagines the Himalayas as a living archive of memories, traditions, and wisdom. It highlights indigenous voices and celebrates:
- Himalayan identity and storytelling through local collaborations.
- Sustainable living and conservation rooted in community traditions.
- Cultural and artistic innovation led by regional creators and youth.
As Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation, shares, the festival is about “celebrating collaboration, craft, and culture while empowering 100 Himalayan communities.”
Immersive Exhibitions & Installations
This year’s exhibits include:
- The Himalayan Knot: Journey through Ladakhi Pashmina by Avani Rai and Manou, reimagined by Suket Dhir.
- Echoes of the East: Julie Kagti showcases endangered languages, textiles, and festivals of Northeast India.
- Hub of Many Heart(h)s: Prachi Joshi’s learning space for climate resilience and community innovation.
- Live Sand Mandala: Monks from Namgyal Monastery create a mandala symbolising compassion and impermanence.
- FICA & Helmets for India Exhibits: Art, safety, and sustainability combined through creative storytelling.
Performances, Films & Culinary Journeys
The festival includes:
- Music: Performances by The Pandavaas, Gauley Bhai, Balti Ghazals of Kargil, and Arunachal’s Chorun Mugli.
- Films: DIFF on the Road by Dharamshala International Film Festival, featuring Himalayan filmmakers.
- Culinary & Crafts: The Himalayan Bazaar, curated by Punita Chadda, showcasing regional crafts, textiles, and traditional cuisine.
Dialogues, Discussions & Hands-On Learning
Key interactive experiences include:
- Panel Discussions: Covering tourism, conservation, and cultural heritage.
- Story Circles & Workshops: Hands-on sessions with natural and recycled materials.
- Interactive Learning: Engaging activities on food, art, and sustainability for all ages.
Journeying Across The Himalayas 2025 by Royal Enfield celebrates culture, community, and conservation. From 4–10 December 2025 at Travancore Palace, New Delhi, it invites everyone to experience the Himalayas as a living story — truly “Ours to Tell.”
Tickets go live on BookMyShow in the first week of October.