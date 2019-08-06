Hyundai’s ‘Safe Move’ Campaign Takes The Importance Of Road Safety To Schools

For being a country which witnesses the most number of road-related deaths in the World, it is imperative that our education system also focuses on the importance of Road Safety, during our formative years. While the change is picking up pace slowly and steadily, private stakeholders are lending a hand too. The Hyundai Motor India Foundation announced the commencement of the 5th Phase of ‘Safe Move’ Road Safety Campaign that actively advocates Road Safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

The campaign, in its 5th Phase, will reach out to 100 schools with a ratio of 50:50 Government and Public Schools in 12 cities including Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Guwahati through interactive learning techniques such as a skit on road safety to generate awareness on Road Safety and Traffic Rules among students.

In 2019 Mega Road Safety Campaign, a thematic Skit performance in schools has been curated with the performance of Two Birds (Characters) narrating the nuances of life by giving real-time examples on environment and Road Safety. The Skit has humour and knowledge sharing for students along with high engagement and competitive games. The Skit content is localized as per regional languages for high engagement of students.

In addition to this, Mall Contact Program will be conducted in 10 Malls across 5 cities (Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi) through a distinct road safety flash mob activity along with many engrossing fun-filled games to engage children. Hyundai believes that it’s important to instil the right education on road safety in children from an early age to enable them to become more matured and responsible citizens.

Over the last four phases of the program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has successfully reached out to 260,000 students across 392 schools, around 235,000 Mall visitors and 23,000 Residents. The program enrolled 146 RWA’s and also reached out to 35,000 visitors during the popular Krakerjack Karnival in New Delhi.

Commenting on the 5th Phase of Safe Move – Mega Road Safety Campaign, Mr. S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “Being a global automaker, we believe in giving back to society. Children are the Changemakers and educating them from the budding stage will give them a progressive direction for a brighter future. We are overwhelmed and motivated with the Safe Move Campaign response over the years and 2019 marks the 5th phase of the Mega Road Safety Campaign. We are confident that the Safe move program will provide a new dimension and sustain the culture of road safety for both drivers and pedestrians on the Indian roads developing a culture of safe driving within communities.”