Mr India Takes Sachin Tendulkar For A Drive In A BMW 7-Series

Referred to as the God of cricket, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is a petrolhead himself. Over the years, he has owned and driven a number of exotic cars, including Ferrari’s and even a Formula1 race car. His garage is currently graced by some of the best BMWs available in the Indian market, including the i8 hybrid and the mighty X5M. The tech-laden and ultra-exclusive 760Li has also been a part of his garage for quite some time now. This luxurious sedan has one party trick up its sleeve, which can guide the car in and out of small garages, allowing you to park the car up without actually having to sit on the driver’s seat.

Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! 😋

I’m sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends. pic.twitter.com/pzZ6oRmIAt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2019

The car starts up on its own, during the start of the video. Jokingly, the master blaster comments that Anil Kapoor from the movie Mr India is driving the car, while being invisible to us. We can also catch a glimpse of his bright red X5M SUV which is a few feet away from this driverless BMW. The car even makes some minor adjustments to the steering, sliding perfectly into the spot where it is meant to be. This movement of the car can be controlled with the smart key BMW offers with this luxurious sedan, and now even in the 5-series.

Talking about the 7-series, BMW recently launched this luxurious car in a facelifted avatar. The new 2019 7-series is available in a total of four engine options, 1 diesel, 1 hybrid and 2 petrol. The 730Ld marks the start of the range, which comes with a 3-litre turbocharged straight-six engine to generate 265 hp of peak power and 620 Nm of torque. The 760Li engine uses a rather massive 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine petrol engine, offering 585 hp of power and 850 Nm of twist. The 740Li uses a 3-litre straight-six block generating 340 hp of peak power and 450 Nm of twist. The new 745Le uses a familiar, 3-litre inline petrol motor which is paired with a 113 hp/265 Nm electric motor, offering a combined power output of 394 hp and 600 Nm. Prices of the car start from INR 1.22 Crore and go all the way till INR 2.43 Crore, ex-showroom, Pan-India.