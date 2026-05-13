Kia launches new BaaS finance plan for Carens Clavis EV

Kia India has introduced a new finance option for the Carens Clavis EV. The company is now offering the electric MPV with a Battery as a Service program, also called BaaS. With this system, customers do not have to pay the full battery cost together with the vehicle price at the time of purchase.
The battery and the vehicle body are financed separately. This reduces the starting ownership cost and lowers the initial payment amount for buyers looking at an electric vehicle.
Kia has partnered with several banks and finance companies for this plan.
These includes-
- ICICI Bank
- HDFC Bank
- Axis Bank
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Bajaj Finserv
How the new finance setup works
Under this structure, the vehicle chassis and battery get separate finance plans. Buyers pay regular EMI for the vehicle body, while the battery works on a subscription model based on usage.
Kia has fixed the battery subscription charge at Rs 3.3 per km.
The company says this setup gives customers more flexibility while purchasing an EV.
Standard variant pricing details
The Standard Pack of the Carens Clavis EV is priced at Rs 17.99 lakh ex-showroom.
Under the BaaS plan:
- Chassis price stands at Rs 12.84 lakh
- Down payment starts from Rs 51,520
- EMI starts from Rs 26,650
- Battery usage charge is Rs 3.3 per km
Finance tenure options include:
- Up to 60 months for vehicle body
- Up to 96 months for battery component
Extended Range version details
Kia is also offering the same finance setup on the Extended Range version.
- Ex showroom price is Rs 21.99 lakh
- Chassis price is Rs 15.94 lakh
- Down payment starts from Rs 60,452
- EMI starts from Rs 33,099
- Battery subscription remains Rs 3.3 per km
The longer repayment period for the battery helps reduce monthly ownership pressure for customers.
Charging network and EV support
Kia is also expanding its charging and service support network across India. Through the K Charge system available on the MyKia app, users can access more than 15,000 charging points across the country.
The app also supports:
- EV route planning
- Live charger status
- Digital payment support
The company says more than 100 dealerships now have DC fast chargers installed. Along with that, over 267 workshops across India are already prepared for EV servicing and support.
Kia talks about wider EV access
Kia says the Carens Clavis EV has received a good market response for its practicality, features, and family-friendly layout. With this finance setup, the company wants to make EV ownership easier for more customers.
Mr Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said the company is working on building a stronger EV ecosystem in India with better ownership flexibility and reduced initial purchase cost.