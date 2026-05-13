Jaguar Confirms ‘Type 0’ Nameplate For New Four-Door Electric GT

Jaguar has officially confirmed the name of its upcoming electric four-door GT. The new luxury EV will be called the Type 01. The production-spec model is scheduled to make its global debut later in 2026, while prototype versions will first appear publicly during the Monaco E Prix weekend on May 16th and 17th.
Jaguar has already been testing camouflaged prototypes on public roads, but this will be the first official appearance of the Type 01. The test cars shown in Monaco will feature a distinctive camouflage wrap along with new linear graphics and Type 01 branding.
According to Jaguar, the Type 01 name connects the brand’s heritage with its next generation electric future.
- “Type” is inspired by Jaguar’s legendary older models
- “0” stands for zero tailpipe emissions
- “1” represents the first model from Jaguar’s new EV era
The naming style also links back to iconic Jaguars like the C Type, D Type and E Type. The F Type was the last modern Jaguar to carry the “Type” name before production ended in 2024.
The new four-door GT has been designed, developed and engineered in the UK. The company also describes the Type 01 as its most advanced car yet, combining performance, technology and a completely fresh design direction.
Design and styling details
Jaguar has not fully revealed the production version yet, but the prototypes already show the main design language.
Key highlights:
- Long bonnet design
- Low sloping roofline
- Upright front and rear styling
- Bold linear graphics
- New body architecture
A special “Type 01” badge is placed close to the windshield area where the bonnet meets the glass. Jaguar calls this area the strikethrough motif, which may become a signature design element for future models as well.
The shape looks sporty and dramatic, while still carrying the grand touring character Jaguar is known for.
Performance and EV platform
The Type 01 is based on Jaguar’s all-new JEA platform, which stands for Jaguar Electric Architecture. This dedicated EV platform will support future electric Jaguar models as well.
Jaguar has already confirmed some major performance numbers.
- Tri motor electric setup
- More than 1000 hp
- Over 1300 Nm torque
The company is also using advanced suspension hardware to improve both comfort and handling.
- Air suspension system
- Twin valve active dampers
Jaguar claims the Type 01 can deliver up to 700 km driving range under WLTP testing standards.
Technology and driving experience
Jaguar has not shown the full cabin yet, though the company says the Type 01 will introduce new technology and a different driving experience for future models.
The EV is expected to feature advanced software systems along with a highly digital cabin setup. Jaguar also says driving feel and road manners will continue to remain an important part of the brand, even in the electric era.
Rawdon Glover, Managing Director of Jaguar, said the company wanted to create an electric vehicle that looks and drives differently from anything currently on sale while still carrying Jaguar’s traditional identity.
Launch timeline
The Type 01 will make its full global debut later in 2026. India launch is expected sometime by late 2027 or early 2028.
More details about the production model are likely to be revealed during the Monaco Formula E weekend before the final unveil takes place later this year.