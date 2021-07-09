Hyundai Venue Trims Updated – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Hyundai is known to play around with its product lineup and features every now and then. What doesn’t help the case either is how confusing the variants could get for consumers. Recently, Hyundai has been adding executive variants to its line up with the recent instance being of the Creta. The Venue now gets the executive treatment and Hyundai has also made some other changes in its line-up. Let’s take a look at the new variants and the updated features.

S(O)

The S(O) variant replaces the old S variant. The engine and transmission options for the S(O) variant include 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual and the turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic or 6-speed iMT. The S(O) adds projector headlamps with LED DRL, cornering function and 16-inch dual-tone styled wheels over the S variant. The DCT and iMT variants also get a supervision instrument cluster.

SX

The SX variant now loses out on the 16-inch alloy wheels and instead gets 16-inch dual-tone styled wheels.

SX+

The SX+ now gets high line TPMS which displays individual values for all four wheels. It also gets Bluelink enhancement.

SX(O) Executive

The new SX(O) Executive variant will be exclusively available with the 1.5-litre diesel mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The features in addition to the SX variant are ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, smart key with push-button start, chrome door handles, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear wiper and washer, D-cut steering wheel and supervision cluster with rheostat.

SX(O)

The top-end SX(O) now gets the Bluelink enhancement and 6 airbags.

More details

The Venue has been in the market since 2019 and it has been one of the top-selling SUVs in its segment. The Venue comes with three engines and four transmission options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel churns out 100ps and 250nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.0 litre 3 cylinder petrol engine produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. It gets an option of a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed iMT. The Venue comes with features like a cooled glovebox, keyless entry, push start/stop, cruise control, sunroof, Bluelink connected car tech, automatic climate control, 8-inch touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and projector headlamps. The Venue goes up against the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra XUV300.