TVS One Make Championship Now Has A “Rookie” Category For Young Riders

The TVS One-Make Championship was introduced by TVS Racing in India. The races run alongside the prestigious Group B category of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). The One Make Championship was earlier divided into two categories, i.e. Open and Novice however, starting this year a new category called “Rookie” has been opened up for young riders between ages 13 and 19 years.

More Details

The Rookie category is exclusive to the One Make championship and this is the first time, a championship is being opened to teenage riders. The platform will be used to nurture young motorcycle talent in India. There will be a selection process that the riders will have to go through and the selected riders will race astride the TVS Apache RR 200 at the sidelines of the 2021 INMRC. The coveted selection will take place on Aug 14 2021 at the Madras Motor Race Track in Irungattukottai.

Official Statement

Commenting on the announcement, Mr B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said, “To follow a career in Motorsport, it is imperative to train during the formative years of the racer. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of cultivating young talent with our racing programmes. TVS Racing One Make Championship Rookie Category further extends our outreach to an age group where learning the nuances of road racing is critical. The motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 200, is designed specifically keeping in mind the ergonomics, bike geometry and suspension dynamics required for young riders. I wish the participants all the best for the championship.”

Selection Criteria

The young riders need to fulfil the below criteria to be eligible to participate in the selection race to be held on Aug 14;

Should be under the age of 19 years

Should have received Level 1 certification from any racing training school

Participants who fulfil the above criteria can register themselves on the TVS racing website: https://www.tvsracing.com/tvs-racing-rookie-talent.aspx

The ones who are not yet certified can attend the special training that will be provided on Jul 24 at the Madras Motor Race Track and interested candidates can enrol for the training day on the TVS Racing Training Academy website https://www.tvsracing.com/tvs-racing-training-school.aspx

The Ride

TVS Racing has developed a specially designed TVS Apache RR 200, a track-build motorcycle keeping in mind the requirements of the young riders. The motorcycle boasts a 197.8 cc, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC oil and air-cooled engine with 5-speed transmission, low drag race fairings, and adjustable suspension. The track build motorcycle is designed for young riders between 13 and 19 years old and is equipped with TVS Racing livery, race ergonomics, and special component tyres from TVS Eurogrip.