Hyundai Venue Exterior and Interior Revealed : Juicy Details Inside

Hyundai has kept all of us busy with the teasers of their upcoming compact SUV. Called the Venue, this compact SUV has been the talk of the town for a few days now. Earlier today, we reported that Hyundai will be offering BlueLink technology, a segment first, with the car. This SUV has been spotted quite a few times earlier but has managed to hide its design highlights and interior details with camouflage. Not anymore, thanks to an anonymous petrolhead, we can bring you images of Hyundai’s compact SUV, seen for the first time without any camouflage, have a look.

Let us first talk about the interiors, where we see a couple of exciting features. The central area of the car is adorned by a decently sized touchscreen infotainment system, surrounded by the central AC vents. Below the system, one can see hot buttons present for media, navigation and the works. Two rotary knobs are present besides these hot buttons to control the volume and other features of the car. Moving further down, we see the hazard switch button and the passenger airbag light, which are followed by the AC controls. The climate control vents come with a digital display. Below the controls, you’ll see two USB ports, one for a quick charge and one to connect with the car using Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other highlights that can on the inside of the car include a number of buttons on the steering wheels. The button cluster on the right-hand side of the steering wheel is quite similar to the one seen on the Verna which comes with cruise control. The steering wheel also gets an adjustment lever. We can also see fabric seat covers, a colour MID, Hyundai clean air tech, a smart key, a storage space above the glovebox and an automatic transmission lever.

Now Hyundai has 2 types of automatic transmissions on sale, the new AMT gearbox and a trustworthy torque converter, both of which come with a different type of gear lever. When you combine this fact with the rumour suggesting that the Hyundai will come with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, this gear lever is very likely to belong to this new transmission setup. The Turbo badge seen at the rear further reinstates the fact that this indeed is the 7-speed DCT model which would be paired with a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Moving to the exterior of the car, the front end showcases the bumper integrated headlight which gets whisker-like LED DRLs on the top edge of the front fascia. The cascading grille gets a chrome finish and looks very attractive in the pictures. The side profile of the car would stand out with the dual tone, precision cut alloy wheels. The rear end showcases the net tail light assembly which gets LED inserts. The reverse light has been integrated at the bottom side, in the rear bumper. Scheduled to be launched in the month of May, by the looks of it, the car seems to be a worthy competitor to the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport and the Tata Nexon.