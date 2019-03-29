Hyundai Venue Shows off Its Square DRLs in a New Teaser

After starting off its journey at its birthplace, in the city of Chennai, the Venue compact SUV has reached further ahead. The SUV has now gone to the desert of Rajasthan where it endured the gruelling heat of the desert. This Hyundai starts its journey from the city of Pushkar and is seen moving forward towards Jaipur at a height of 431 metres from sea level and enduring a temperature of 44.9 degrees Celcius. In this new teaser, we get a glimpse of the new square shaped LED DRLs which add a bit of aggression to the front end of this compact SUV.

With a silhouette similar to the successful Creta SUV, the Venue is quite a looker. The front end of the car is highlighted by the bold cascading grille which appears to be finished in a shiny material, just for an added premium feel. A mentioned above, the square-shaped LED DRLs add an aggressive character to the SUV. The SUV can also handle all sorts of roads without facing any kind of problem, that is why Hyundai is calling the Venue a perfect space for explorers. After taking the Aravali hills with no problem and is ready to move onto the next challenge, Naina Hills, where the journey shall continue.

The Venue is rumoured to come with a peppy 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine which will be paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox for a more engaging drive experience. Other engine options would be paired to a 6-speed stick shifter. The 1.2-litre, 100 hp petrol and 1.5-litre, 90 hp oil burner will be the more practical offerings. The car would be also offered with a bunch of segment first features which is rumoured to include wireless-charging along, ventilated seats and some more. The teaser also showcases the sunroof that the car will be offered with. Here is the teaser that we have been talking about, do have a look and stay tuned for more news on the Venue SUV.