Hyundai Venue to Bring Another Segment First Feature with BlueLink Connectivity Technology

Hyundai is a company, which over the years, has made a name for providing the best features in their vehicles. After bringing in features like keyless entry, auto-folding mirrors, ventilated seats and much more into segments that never had these features, the company is taking another step forward. The upcoming compact SUV from the house of Hyundai, the Venue is about to bring a very new feature in this segment of vehicles. The new SUV will be the first ‘Smart Connected SUV’ in the country with ‘BlueLink Connectivity Technology.’ This technology will use an inbuilt eSIM card from Vodafone Idea Network for seamless connectivity which will work together with a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company.

The Hyundai BlueLink has been developed with the Indian audience in mind, this system will provide as much as 33 different features. Out of these 33 features, 10 are made specifically for the Indian market. This list of features will include an SOS (Save Our Souls), Road Side Assistance and some more, below is a list of all the features on offer. For convenience, the SOS, RSA & BlueLink button will be integrated into the inbuilt in Room Mirror

Safety Auto Crash Notification Auto Crash Notification Road Side Assistance Panic Notification

Security Stolen Vehicle Tracking Stolen Vehicle Notification Stolen Vehicle Immobilization

Remote Remote Engine Start/Stop Remote Climate Control Remote Door Lock/Unlock Remote Horn Honk & Light Remote Vehicle Status Find My Car Share My Car

VRM (Vehicle Relationship Management) Auto DTC Check Manual DTC Check Monthly Health Report Maintenance Alert Driving Information / Behavior

LBS (Location Based Services) Push Map to car from App Push Maps by Call Center Live POI Search Live Traffic Information Share The Destination Live Car Tracking Destination Set in Link with Schedule Location Sharing

Alert Services Geo-fence Alert Speed Alert Time Fencing Alert Valet Alert Idle Alert

AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Voice Recognition – Indian English



Commenting on the introduction of Global Connected Technology Mr. Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “We are delighted to share that Hyundai VENUE, our upcoming SUV will come equipped with the Hyundai Global BlueLink Connectivity solution for our customers in India making it the Most Smart Connected SUV in the Market. The Connected car technology is becoming more interactive and intuitive connecting people to their families, work, and society with unlimited possibilities. Hyundai VENUE with BlueLink will create quality time and ease of life in the 3rd space of customers by always being connected while they are on the go. The Hyundai BlueLink will revolutionize the future of Indian Connected Cars and we are very happy to be leading at the technology front.”