Volkswagen Black and White Editions Offer More Features for the Same Price

The largest car manufacturer in the world, Volkswagen, has gained tremendous traction in the Indian market over the years. In our market, the company offers a range of vehicles, including hatchbacks, sedans and even has an SUV to offer. The German manufacturer has launched a special Black and White edition of their popular cars – the Polo, Ameo and Vento. This special edition treatment is available for these three cars at no additional cost on select variants. For customers looking for the Polo and Vento, there is more good news as the Deep Black colour makes a comeback, the Ameo, unfortunately, misses out on this colour option. As part of this special edition treatment, the cars will come with a number of aesthetic upgrades. Here is a list of these additions

Stylish Body Graphics

‘Black & White’ Leatherette Seat Cover

Sporty Roof Edge Spoiler

Glossy Rear Spoiler

R16 Portago Alloys

Black Painted Roof

Chrome Fender ‘Black & White’ Badge

Black ORVM

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “It is our constant endeavour to enhance our product offerings that are in-line with evolving consumer aspirations. The Polo & Vento have been strong contenders within their segments. Adding a dash of style, these enhanced feature offerings further make an attractive value proposition for our discerning customers. In turn, giving them the power of choice within the Volkswagen product portfolio.”

The Polo is the most affordable offering from Volkswagen, marking the entry point of the brand. The Polo can be brought with a choice of 3 engines, a 1-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The Ameo is a compact sedan, which was made specifically for the Indian market. This car comes with 2 engines, a 1-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor which are also seen in the Polo hatchback. The Vento is offered with three engines as well, a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre oil burner. These cars are now available at all Volkswagen dealerships all across the country. Here are some images of these limited edition models for you to see.