Hyundai To Launch A More Exciting Venue In The Coming Months!

It is a pretty well-known fact now that the Hyundai will be launching the Venue facelift soon. The Venue facelift will bring a host of changes including an overhauled design and upgraded equipment. However, Hyundai will be making the Venue even more exciting by launching the N Line version after the facelift! The i20 N Line was the first N Line variant that was launched in India wherein it got a lot of cosmetic and a few mechanical changes to make it more exciting. Let’s see what we can expect from the Venue N Line:

What to expect

As it is an N-line, it is expected that it will get red bits on the bumper (both front and rear) which adds a certain character to the car. There are other places too where the venue will get red bits such as front brake caliper, roof rails, etc. Other noticeable changes in the exterior are the new Hyundai’s ‘Parametric’ grille and dual exhaust tips which are tuned to define its N-line character.

It will also get a new set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels which will be different from the standard variant. In the Interior, it is expected that the car will get N-line badges in the interior. It will also get a new steering wheel. Talking about the powertrain; it will be available in a 1.0L three-cylinder Turbo-Petrol engine that produces 120HP which will be mated with 7-speed DCT AT and 6-speed iMT gearbox. One can expect Hyundai to tweak its steering and suspension like the i20 N-Line to make it more fun to drive.

The exhaust note is expected to become meatier as well. Talking about the Venue facelift, it will get a new tailgate along with a new rear bumper and redesigned tail lamps. The angular tail lamp design is similar to the one on Hyundai Creta which will be connected to a thin LED strip. There is also a set of new reflectors on both the ends of the rear bumper. Moving to the side, the Venue facelift comes with new 16-inch alloy wheels. The interiors will also see an upgrade in terms of design and equipment.