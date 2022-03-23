Hyundai India Launches A New Campaign To Celebrate Its SUVs!

Hyundai India, today launched a new campaign depicting the sought-after SUV segment. Hyundai has often been regarded as India’s No 1 SUV maker. The current Hyundai SUV range comprises the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and Kona electric. The new campaign is centered around the lives of young people and friends with the central theme of reunion and football.

Official statement

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai SUVs are becoming synonymous with an adventurous lifestyle, facilitating exhilarating customer experiences every day. As India’s No.1 SUV brand, the Hyundai SUV family is continuously expanding, with customers truly enjoying their favorite Hyundai SUV across the length and breadth of our country. To celebrate the Hyundai SUV Life, we have launched a new campaign that embodies the exciting moments and journeys that our customers undertake. As we continue to excite Indian customers with benchmark SUVs, this new campaign will surely captivate aspiring SUV buyers to join the Hyundai SUV family and begin a new adventure with their most loved Hyundai SUV. Towards this, we are also launching soon a dedicated webpage for Hyundai SUVs.”

Hyundai India: Upcoming SUVs

Hyundai is all set to launch the next-gen Tucson in India this year. On the design front, Tucson is designed to appeal to those who embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle. Tucson’s integration of technology and design is most evident in its innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille, only revealed when illuminated.

Hyundai Tucson’s interior, offers three new technologies, including a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a multi-air ventilation system, and an open, hood-less digital gauge cluster. These features create a high-tech ambiance, with cushioned materials on high-touch areas, various material applications based on the frequency of interface, and a premium presence. It will come with the same 2.0 CRDi diesel engine which is found in the current Tucson. There will be an option of AWD as well. However, one cannot rule out the possibility of a hybrid powertrain as well to set it apart from the competition.