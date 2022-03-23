Here’s How You Can Accessorize Your RE Scram 411!

Royal Enfield has revealed the accessories and their prices for their newest launch i.e. the Scram 411. Being an adventure-oriented bike, the Scram 411 comes with a ton of new accessories that can be used to make the bike truly unique. The list of accessories includes protection guards, aesthetic modifications, and even bike care accessories like a cover. Let’s take a look at each of these accessories with their prices. Protection accessories Accessories Price BLACK COMPACT ENGINE GUARDS ₹1,450.00 BLACK LARGE ENGINE GUARDS ₹1,650.00 BLACK OIL COOLER GUARD ₹1,250.00 SILVER OIL COOLER GUARD ₹1,250.00 BLACK MASTER CYLINDER GUARD ₹700.00 SILVER MASTER CYLINDER GUARD ₹700.00

Black Compact Engine Guard:

The Compact engine guard is a guard to the engine that is fabricated from a 22mm steel tube and powdered coated with black color for extra protection.

Black Large Engine Guard

This is a large engine guard that is fabricated from a 22mm steel tube and powdered coated with black color for extra protection.

Black Oil Cooler Guard

This is a radiator guard finished in black to protect the radiator from stones and debris.

Black Master Cylinder guard

This is a master cylinder guard that protects the brakes and other braking components.

Control accessories

Accessories Price BLACK ADVENTURE HANDGUARDS ₹2,550.00 BLACK HANDLEBAR BRACE PAD ₹600.00 BLACK ADVENTURE HANDLEBAR ₹3,550.00 BLACK BAR END FINISHERS ₹1,200.00

Black Adventure Handguard

The Adventure Handguard protects our hands from the wind and avoids fatigue of hands and it protects the levers too.

Black Handlebar Brace Pad

The Black handlebar brace pad acts as an aesthetic accessory for the motorcycle.

Black Adventure Handle Bar

The Black Adventure handlebar is a heightened handlebar that helps in the ergonomics of riding the bike.

Black Bar End Finishers

The Black Bar End finishers act like an aesthetic accessory.

Bodywork Accessories

Accessories Price BLACK FRONT RESERVOIR CAP ₹800.00 SILVER FRONT RESERVOIR CAP ₹800.00

Black front reservoir cap

The front black reservoir cap is a reservoir cap that adds to an aesthetic appeal to the bike.

Engine Accessory

Accessories Price BLACK OIL FILLER CAP ₹1,050.00 SILVER OIL FILLER CAP ₹1,050.00

The Black Oil Filler Cap

The Black Oil filler cap is an aesthetic accessory; it is an oil filler cap finished in black color.

Security and Maintenance Accessory

Accessories Price NAVY WATER-RESISTANT BIKE COVER ₹1,100.00 BLACK WATER-RESISTANT BIKE COVER ₹1,100.00

Navy Water Resistant Bike Cover

The Navy Water resistance bike cover is a cover of the bike which gives it extra protection when parked in sun or in an open area.