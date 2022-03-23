Here’s How You Can Accessorize Your RE Scram 411!
Royal Enfield has revealed the accessories and their prices for their newest launch i.e. the Scram 411. Being an adventure-oriented bike, the Scram 411 comes with a ton of new accessories that can be used to make the bike truly unique. The list of accessories includes protection guards, aesthetic modifications, and even bike care accessories like a cover. Let’s take a look at each of these accessories with their prices.
Protection accessories
|Accessories
|Price
|BLACK COMPACT ENGINE GUARDS
|₹1,450.00
|BLACK LARGE ENGINE GUARDS
|₹1,650.00
|BLACK OIL COOLER GUARD
|₹1,250.00
|SILVER OIL COOLER GUARD
|₹1,250.00
|BLACK MASTER CYLINDER GUARD
|₹700.00
|SILVER MASTER CYLINDER GUARD
|₹700.00
Black Compact Engine Guard:
The Compact engine guard is a guard to the engine that is fabricated from a 22mm steel tube and powdered coated with black color for extra protection.
Black Large Engine Guard
This is a large engine guard that is fabricated from a 22mm steel tube and powdered coated with black color for extra protection.
Black Oil Cooler Guard
This is a radiator guard finished in black to protect the radiator from stones and debris.
Black Master Cylinder guard
This is a master cylinder guard that protects the brakes and other braking components.
Control accessories
|Accessories
|Price
|BLACK ADVENTURE HANDGUARDS
|₹2,550.00
|BLACK HANDLEBAR BRACE PAD
|₹600.00
|BLACK ADVENTURE HANDLEBAR
|₹3,550.00
|BLACK BAR END FINISHERS
|₹1,200.00
Black Adventure Handguard
The Adventure Handguard protects our hands from the wind and avoids fatigue of hands and it protects the levers too.
Black Handlebar Brace Pad
The Black handlebar brace pad acts as an aesthetic accessory for the motorcycle.
Black Adventure Handle Bar
The Black Adventure handlebar is a heightened handlebar that helps in the ergonomics of riding the bike.
Black Bar End Finishers
The Black Bar End finishers act like an aesthetic accessory.
Bodywork Accessories
|Accessories
|Price
|BLACK FRONT RESERVOIR CAP
|₹800.00
|SILVER FRONT RESERVOIR CAP
|₹800.00
Black front reservoir cap
The front black reservoir cap is a reservoir cap that adds to an aesthetic appeal to the bike.
Engine Accessory
|Accessories
|Price
|BLACK OIL FILLER CAP
|₹1,050.00
|SILVER OIL FILLER CAP
|₹1,050.00
The Black Oil Filler Cap
The Black Oil filler cap is an aesthetic accessory; it is an oil filler cap finished in black color.
Security and Maintenance Accessory
|Accessories
|Price
|NAVY WATER-RESISTANT BIKE COVER
|₹1,100.00
|BLACK WATER-RESISTANT BIKE COVER
|₹1,100.00
Navy Water Resistant Bike Cover
The Navy Water resistance bike cover is a cover of the bike which gives it extra protection when parked in sun or in an open area.