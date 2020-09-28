Hyundai Announces Smart Cars For Smart India Campaign

Hyundai Motors India has launched a new brand campaign called “Smart Cars for Smart India”. This Television commercial will be targeted at new age and technology savvy Smart Indian Millennial customers of SANTRO, NIOS and AURA.

Commenting at the launch of the new Brand Campaign, Mr Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has a very strong customer-centric product development strategy that enables us to empower customers with benchmark product offerings. Our product strategy is to constantly innovate and develop Smart Cars for Smart India catering to the needs of tech-savvy millennial customers seeking best-in-segment technology, features and quality. Since inception, Hyundai has offered products that are smart on style, substance and technology across all the segments making it the most loved and trusted brand of choice of Indian customers.”

The campaign has been designed to showcase and Hyundai cars as the smartest choice for customers with best-in-segment features such as Wireless Charging, Touch Screen Infotainment System, Stylish Projector Headlamps and many more. Hyundai’s line-up of compact cars presents customers with a variety of BS 6 compliant engine options like 1.2-litre Kappa petrol & CNG, 1.2-litre eco-torq diesel, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.1-litre petrol & CNG. The engine options are equipped with Manual Transmission & Smart AMT transmission options. The month-long, multi-platform campaign across TV, Print, Radio, Digital, CRM and Dealer POS will strongly communicate Hyundai’s strong focus on product offerings with stylish design, most advanced features and variety of powertrain options for customers to choose from.

Here are some key features of the cars used in the campaign:

SANTRO:

High front & rear headroom High seating position & micro antenna Premium 2 Tone Beige & Black interiors with champagne Gold inserts Rear AC Vent Touchscreen infotainment system with AV+N Smartphone connectivity with apple car play and android auto Hyundai’s 1st AMT offering 1.0-litre petrol engine with 4 Cylinders CNG variant available Standard Driver Airbags and ABS

GRAND i10 NIOS:

Stylish projector headlamps Projector fog lamps and alloy wheels Shark fin antenna Wireless charging 3-inch Digital speedometer Touchscreen infotainment system with AV+N Arkamys premium sound Increased wheelbase compared to previous-gen Rear AC vents Eco coating technology Interior colour packs: Red & Blue 65% strong body structure (AHSS+HSS) Dual Airbags and ABS: Standard across all variants Emergency stop signal Available in turbo petrol, Eco-torq diesel engines, CNG & AMT

AURA: