India-bound Benelli 600RR Breaks Cover

It has been out in the open that Benelli is developing a fully-faired middleweight sportsbike on the foundation laid by the 2020 TNT 600. A few months back, the faired sportsbike showed its face to the world, confirming the same. But now, Benelli has officially unveiled the 600RR or QJ SRG600. Though the latter is its official name for now but we can expect the Qianjiang Group, Benelli’s parent company to rebadge it to Benelli 600RR when it will go in other markets.

Looks and features

As one can make out from the images, the fairing is developed from ground up around the underpinnings we witnessed on the 2020 TNT 600i.

The front fascia is highlighted by sharp lines and a set of twin headlamps. There’s also a small air-intake unit which sits smartly beneath the headlamps. The riding stance is obviously more inclined towards being aggressive with the inclusion of clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. This is the most powerful faired sportsbike in Benelli’s portfolio. While it might not be the most attractive-looking or the sharpest motorcycle in its class, it does look bulky and has that big-bike feel. The motorcycle also benefits from modern features like full-LED lighting, a full-colour TFT display and keyless ignition.

Powertrain

Unsurprisingly, it uses the same motor which powers the TNT600i. The Benelli 600RR is powered by a 600cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor is tuned to produces 80.4bhp and 55Nm on the TNT 600. The specifications of the 600RR are still being kept under the wraps. The engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox that benefits from a quick shifter. We can expect Benelli to change the mannerisms of the engine to suit the motorcycle’s character.

The suspension setup includes upside-down forks and an offset mono-shock at the back. Anchoring power comes from dual discs at the front and a single rotor at the back. The bike is built around a trellis frame. Benelli is planning to launch quite a few motorcycles in India and we can expect the 600RR to make the cut too. The Indian market is very crucial to Benelli and especially the middleweight segment. The TNT600i garnered a good response as it became the most affordable inline-4 motorcycle on sale in our country at that time. If they decide to bring both the 600s here, it is going to be a nightmare for the rivals.

Benelli TRK 502

The company recently launched the TRK 502 and TRK 502X in the USA where they will be sold via SSR Motorsports/Benelli dealerships. Both the motorcycles used to exist here as well but got discontinued as the BS6 norms kicked in. The TRK 502 is priced at USD 5,999 which converts into INR 4.42 lakh whereas the more off-road focussed TRK502X demands a slight premium and has been priced at USD 6,399 (INR 4.72 lakh).

At the heart of the aggressively styled TRK502 and TRK502X beats Benelli’s all-new 499.6cc parallel-twin engine. Designed with four-valve technology, the four-stroke fuel-injected, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine produces 47 HP and 46 NM of torque. Power is put to work by a six-speed transmission, ensuring a broad spread of useable torque, capable of carrying you through diverse road conditions.