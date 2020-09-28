2020 Tata Nexon Gets A Minor Design Update

The 2020 Tata Nexon is arguably the best-looking compact SUV on sale in India right now. Flaunting the carmaker’s latest design language, the Nexon was facelifted earlier this year. The new design update sharpened the soft curves of the older version and has made Tata’s compact SUV stand out in a crowded space.

Now, the carmaker has updated the air dam, where earlier, the tri-arrow pattern was highlighted in white. It has now been changed for a few elements of the grille pattern to be highlighted in a bi-arrow manner where three arrows on each side reach out towards an upward-pointing highlight in the centre. This change is applicable to XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(S), XZA+(S), XZ+(O) and XZA+(O) trim levels of the Tata Nexon.

Recently, Tata Motors added a new trim to the Nexon’s already vast line up. The XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon attempts to make premium features more accessible and is offered with an Electric Sunroof at a starting price of INR 8.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable vehicle across segments with this feature in India. The XM (S) manual petrol is available at INR 8.36 Lakh while the diesel variant will set you back by INR 9.70 Lakh. On the other hand, the automatic petrol variant of the same trim is priced at INR 8.96 Lakh while the diesel automatic is priced at INR 10.30 Lakh.

Along with the Electric Sunroof, the XM(S) variant comes loaded with features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing Wipers and steering mounted controls. The variant also retains the existing features of the Nexon XM, such as the Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with Projector Headlamps, Driver and Co-Driver Airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and Multi- Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport).

The Tata Nexon has also become the first Indian car to be published on the prestigious International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV). With this achievement, Tata Motors reiterates its holistic commitment towards making the entire life cycle of its products sustainable i.e. from the development of ultra-low/zero-emission vehicles to responsible dismantling and recycling of the vehicle at the final ELV stage.

IDIS, which is a central repository of ‘Manufacturer Compiled Information’, is used by 25+ global manufacturers from over 40 countries across Europe and Asia and Tata Nexon is the first Indian car to join this elite group. Tata Motors will provide all relevant information for responsible vehicle handling, starting with information about draining automotive fluids, the neutralization of airbags and seat belt tensioners and all the way up to the dismantling of components containing particularly hazardous substances. This will now enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices recommended by Tata Motors and implement them to work towards a cleaner environment.