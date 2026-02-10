Hyundai Santa Fe Facelift Spotted Testing ahead of its expected India launch in 2027

Hyundai’s big seven-seat SUV could be heading back to India, and this time, it looks far more serious. The Santa Fe facelift has been spotted testing overseas and it is part of Hyundai’s long-term plan of bringing more premium models to our market. The earlier Santa Fe never quite found its footing in India, but the brand seems ready to give it another shot.
The test mule shows the obvious design changes even under camouflage. The new Santa Fe departs from the boxy appearance of the current model and is more smoothly rounded. The headlights and tail-lamps look entirely new, and the overall styling now resembles newer Hyundai SUVs such as the Creta and Alcazar. Fresh alloy wheel designs are also expected when it breaks cover officially.
Inside, the layout is expected to be familiar, but the list of features will be much more generous. The cabin is likely to be one of the strongest points in the SUV.
Expected interior highlights include
- 10 airbags
- Level 2 + Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- 360 degree camera
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated seats for front and rear
- Electrically adjustable front seats, with massage
- 12.3 inch infotainment screen
- 12.3 inch digital driver display
Under the hood, Hyundai is expected to provide the same engines as the global version. This consists of a 2.5 litre turbo petrol engine with 277 bhp and 422 Nm, coupled with automatic gearboxes and an all-wheel-drive system. A 1.6 litre hybrid and plug-in hybrid option is also on the cards and this could be a key draw for India if introduced.
Hyundai is still deciding whether the Santa Fe will come as a CBU or CKD. Pricing will be heavily based on that decision. Estimates place it between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh on road. A CKD route would help it to compete better with the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, MG Majestor and Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line.
Hyundai is likely to introduce the Santa Fe facelift to India in 2027 as part of its broader plan to launch 30 new models in the country.
This time around, Hyundai seems to be focused on getting the balance right. If priced well and offered with the right powertrains, the Santa Fe could gain the space it lost earlier.