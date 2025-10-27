Hyundai Reveals Futuristic ccNC System and Advanced ADAS Tech in the All-New Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited has officially pulled the wraps off the next-generation Hyundai Venue, and this time, it’s not just a facelift — it’s a complete transformation. The sub-compact SUV is now loaded with futuristic technology, class-leading connectivity, and advanced safety systems that make it one of the most intelligent vehicles in its segment.
When you hear “Connected Car Navigation Cockpit,” the first thing that pops up in your mind is ‘futuristic’ and that’s exactly what it is. It includes dual 12.3-inch curved displays that stretch across the dash like something out of a luxury EV. One screen handles infotainment, the other serves as a full digital cluster, showing everything from tyre pressure and drive modes to navigation prompts and ADAS alerts. The layout feels purposeful — less like a gimmick and more like a window into the next generation of in-car design.
Hyundai isn’t stopping there. This VENUE also introduces Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates for 20 vehicle controllers, a serious move toward the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era. It means customers won’t have to visit a service centre every time the system needs an upgrade. Features, performance tweaks, even safety optimisations — they can all roll out remotely, the same way your smartphone updates itself.
And speaking of the experience, Hyundai’s partnership with Bose brings in an eight-speaker premium sound system. It’s not just louder — it’s deeper, clearer, and more immersive, with a new amplifier that adds surprising richness to everyday drives. On the convenience side, the new VENUE packs in ventilated seats, a smart electric sunroof with voice control, a wireless charger, and even an in-built JioSaavn app. Voice commands work in five languages, including Hinglish, and you can tell it to play music, open the roof, or tweak settings with over 400 embedded voice commands.
Safety has become one of Hyundai’s strongest suits, and the brand is taking it several notches higher. The new VENUE packs Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2 with 16 advanced driver assistance features — from Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and even junction turns) to Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Parking Collision Avoidance Assist. On top of that, more than 65 safety features come built-in, and 33 of them are standard across all variants — an impressive move for the segment.
Structurally, the SUV gets a stronger shell with 71% high-grade steel, including hot-stamped and ultra-high-strength components to improve crash protection. Standard kit includes six airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, all-disc brakes, TPMS (highline), and an electrochromic mirror with integrated telematics.
Bookings for the all-new VENUE are already open at ₹25,000. Customers can reserve theirs either through Hyundai dealerships or via the ‘Click to Buy’ platform.
The official debut happens on November 4, 2025, and if the tech story is anything to go by, the new VENUE won’t just compete — it’ll redefine what Indian buyers expect from a sub-compact SUV.
