Ducati Launches 2025 Multistrada V2 in India — Lighter, Smarter, and Sharper Than Ever

Ducati has launched the 2025 Multistrada V2, a motorcycle that feels every bit as personal as any Ducati before it — the way it breathes, the way it makes your pulse spike even before you start it. This new Multistrada carries that same fiery spirit, but does it with less noise, less weight, and far more intent
It doesn’t need to shout like the V4. Instead, it walks in with quiet confidence. Those sharp LED DRLs, that purposeful stance, and the clean, sculpted lines instantly tell you this is a Ducati that knows exactly what it’s doing. The design team hasn’t gone radical; they’ve simply refined — shaved off the bulk, tucked the tail tighter, and given it a note that’s more heartbeat than roar.
And here’s where things get interesting — Ducati’s managed to shave off a full 18 kilograms. Sounds small, but you feel it right away. The moment you lift it off the stand, it’s lighter, nimbler, more eager to turn. It’s still a Multistrada through and through, only now, it feels like it wants to dance rather than just tour.
Under that muscular frame sits the 890cc Testastretta V2 engine, good for 115 horses and 92 Nm of torque. But it’s not the numbers that make the magic — it’s the way it delivers power. Smooth when you’re crawling through traffic, yet fierce when the road opens up. Ducati’s even stretched the valve check interval to 45,000 km — a small mercy for your wallet and nerves alike
The chassis setup feels well-judged too. The standard V2 gets manually adjustable Marzocchi suspension, while the V2 S steps it up with Ducati Skyhook — a semi-active system that reads the road and adjusts damping in real-time. A neat addition is the Minimum Preload feature that drops the seat height when you stop, something short riders will quietly thank Ducati for.
Comfort is where this bike truly redeems itself. The seat is slimmer, the bars are wider, and the footpeg positioning feels just right. Even the pillion gets a better deal this time. The result? A bike you can ride all day without needing a chiropractor by evening.
Of course, being a modern Ducati, the electronics suite is generous. A 6-axis IMU controls Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, and Engine Brake Control. There are five riding modes to play with — Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet — each with its own personality. The 5-inch TFT display on the V2 S is crystal clear and finally feels intuitive enough for daily use.
Other thoughtful touches include Cruise Control, Ducati Brake Light EVO (it flashes during hard braking), a USB charging port, and a clever Coming Home headlight feature. Small details, but they add up.
Ducati hasn’t forgotten the wanderlust crowd either. You can load it up with panniers, spoked wheels, crash protection, or full touring kits straight from the official accessories list.
Prices start at ₹18.88 lakh for the base variant and ₹21.29 lakh for the V2 S in Storm Green. It’s not cheap, but then again, nothing this well-sorted ever is. The Multistrada V2 isn’t about chasing specs — it’s about how naturally it makes every ride feel like an event