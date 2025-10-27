Volvo EX60 EV Is Here to Redefine Premium Electric SUVs – Unveiling on 21 January 2026

Volvo isn’t the kind of brand that rushes into trends. It waits, observes, and then steps in – calm, composed, and usually with something that feels quietly confident. And that’s exactly the vibe with the upcoming Volvo EX60, the next all-electric SUV that’s set to break cover on January 21, 2026.
As Volvo’s third all-electric SUV, the EX60 is set to be a key model in the premium mid-size segment, helping the brand expand its global EV presence.
Now, from the teaser, you can tell—it’s familiar, yet different. The Thor’s Hammer DRLs still frame the face, those tall, icy taillamps still slice the rear. But look closely, and the stance feels softer, rounder. Less SUV, more crossover. Almost like Volvo’s letting go of its old squared shoulders and trying something more fluid, more modern.
And that change says a lot. It’s a hint at the future design direction for the brand—one where aerodynamics meet Scandinavian restraint. Clean lines, but with purpose.
Under the skin, the EX60 will also set the tone for other vehicles built on the new SPA3 architecture, a platform that’s more scalable than SPA2 and can underpin cars of all sizes. Knowing Volvo, it’ll also come loaded with their latest safety tech, because no electric dream is worth chasing without peace of mind.
Here’s where it gets interesting for us in India. The EX90 will arrive first, but Volvo has already hinted that the EX60 could be locally assembled later. That’s big news for anyone eyeing a premium electric SUV without wanting to break the bank. Built at Torslanda near Gothenburg for global markets, the EX60 could soon have a made-in-India story too.
Volvo’s electric roadmap is pretty clear now—by 2030, every car it sells will be electric. And the EX60 isn’t just another number in that timeline. It’s the bridge. Between traditional Volvo loyalists and the new-age EV crowd. Between calm luxury and clean mobility.
It’s not screaming for attention. It’s whispering change—with the kind of quiet confidence only Volvo can pull off