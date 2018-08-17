Hyundai Offers Discounts On Its Models For August 2018

While most companies are announcing a hike in their prices, Hyundai has announce great offers and discounts on their model range. Every model apart from the Creta gets offers like discounts, exchange bonus and free Insurance. We Thank the enthusiasts at Auto Punditz for this information.

The entry level hatchback, Eon gets a INR 45,000 discount with additional exchange bonus of INR 10,000 and Loyalty bonus and Corporate discount of INR 5,000 each.

The Magna, Sportz and Asta Petrol variants of the Grand I10 get a special ex showroom price of INR 4.99L, INR 5.49L and INR 5.99L respectively. An additional corporate discount is given all the three models. Other variants of the Petrol Grand I10 get a cash discount of INR 50,000 with an exchange bonus of INR 20,000, loyalty bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate discount of INR 5,000. The Scheme however isn’t applicable to the Era petrol Variant. All Diesel variants of the Grand I10 get a cash discount of INR 50,000, INR 45,000 exchange bonus, INR 10,000 loyalty bonus and INR 5,000 corporate discount.

With the expectation of E variants, both petrol and diesel, of the Hyundai Xcent get a cash discount of INR 40,000 and an exchange bonus of INR 45,000.

The Verna get no cash discount but an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of INR 20,000 is available. The I20 family also does not get any cash discount but has an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 instead.

The Elantra petrol and diesel have no cash discounts but get a free insurance of INR 77,000 and INR 83,000 respectively. Similarly the Tucson petrol and diesel variants get a free insurance of INR 90,000 and INR 1,02,000 respectively. The Tucson diesel gets an additional INR 50,000 exchange bonus.